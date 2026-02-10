Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Canada adds renewable power as data centers test future demand

With wind, solar and battery storage supplying about 9.7% of Canada’s electricity demand in 2025, up from 6.95% in 2020, according to the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, industry observers Feb. 6 expressed uncertainty about whether that trend would continue in the face of surging data center demand.

“We can't predict whether this will increase, but as with electric vehicles, this share isn't just due to an external mandate; it reflects market choices," Michael Powell, the Canadian Electricity Association’s director of government relations, said about the CanREA's 2025 annual data release, "People want more renewables in the mix, and they can add energy affordably -- and that's a good thing."

CanREA estimates that wind, solar and battery storage account for more than 70% of Canada’s new electric capacity between 2025 and 2050 in both its reference and accelerated scenarios.

“Canada currently has approximately 150 gigawatts of installed electricity generation capacity, of which there are 17 GW of wind, 2.3 GW of solar and 1 GW of storage,” the group said in its report. “Over the next decade, our analysis projects that Canada will deploy 30 to 51 GW of new wind power, 17 to 26 GW of new solar power and 12 to 16 GW of new energy storage. Between 2035 and 2050, total installed capacity for all these technologies will grow by another 50% or more in the Reference Scenario, and by a further 60% in the Accelerated Scenario.”