Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity goal may be raised: ministry official

India may raise its target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030 if electricity demand grows at the projected 6%-7% annually and transmission upgrades come online as planned, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

India announced the target for its non-fossil fuel power capacity at the UN Conference of the Parties in 2021. Since then, renewable power capacity additions have accelerated, and large companies have made major projections for clean energy.

"Creation of this capacity is not so much of a problem, but finding offtakers is," Sarangi said ahead of the Jan. 27-30 India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, pointing out that electricity demand will have to grow in step with the capacity additions. "We are sticking to the 500 GW target at this point in time. If a revision is required, we'll look at it, maybe in 2027."

According to Sarangi, there is a possibility of an upward revision of the key target if distribution companies buy more power and transmission infrastructure is ready for the new generation of solar, wind, and other non-fossil fuel-based power sources.