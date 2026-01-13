Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

EU publishes CBAM emergency brake guidance after fertilizer backlash

The European Commission published detailed guidance on a new emergency brake mechanism for its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, clarifying how it could temporarily suspend CBAM on goods, including fertilizers, if market disruption occurs, following political pressure from agriculture ministers over food price inflation concerns.

Article 27a of the CBAM Regulation explains how the Commission could remove goods from the scope of CBAM through a delegated act if their inclusion causes "severe harm to the [EU] internal market due to serious and unforeseen circumstances related to the impact on the prices of goods."

The mechanism would allow retroactive suspension, potentially back to Jan. 1 when CBAM's definitive phase began.

The clarification comes after Commissioner Maros Sefcovic confirmed Jan. 7 that fertilizers will remain within CBAM scope while noting the Commission will assess temporarily suspending their inclusion should the carbon border tax lead to significant inflationary pressure on food prices.