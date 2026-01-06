S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Energy Transition, Renewables, Hydrogen, Battery Metals
January 7, 2026
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
RWE has started commissioning Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant in Lingen, Germany, the company told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, on Dec. 22, 2025.
The 100-MW electrolyzer is the first part of the 300-MW GET H2 Nukleus project, and will supply hydrogen to TotalEnergies' Leuna refinery in Germany.
"The commissioning process for the first 100 MW of the electrolysis plant in Lingen (GET H2 Nukleus) is underway," a company spokesperson said by email.
The RWE spokesperson said the first phase would start commercial operation in 2026.
Platts December average assessment for the cost of EU-compliant green hydrogen production in Germany.
Learn more: Platts Carbon Markets Specifications Guide
US EPA tentatively approves first carbon sequestration project in Kansas
The Trump administration has tentatively approved ethanol producer PureField Ingredients' plan to bury its CO2 emissions in central Kansas, advancing what would become the first carbon sequestration project in the state. The US Environmental Protection Agency drafted a permit that would enable PureField Carbon Capture LLC to permanently store up to 1.8 million metric tons of CO2 beneath Russell County, Kansas. The emissions would be injected into a Class VI well -- drilled to a depth of about 3,500 feet -- over the course of 12 years.
COMMODITIES 2026: Hydrotreated vegetable oil to remain firm on strong demand; feedstock competition looms
Hydrotreated vegetable oil prices are expected to remain firm in 2026 as tightening mandates in Europe and the US underpin demand, while competition for feedstocks intensifies as new biorefineries start operating, according to Singapore-based traders and producers. Prices are expected to remain around $2,500-$2,700/metric ton for FOB ARA (Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam) cargoes as demand for HVO will continue to be robust next year, an Asia-based renewable fuels producer told Platts.
COMMODITIES 2026: Refineries lead European green hydrogen drive
European refineries are emerging as the dominant force in the region's green hydrogen project pipeline, capitalizing on supportive legislation while steel producers and other promising sectors for low-carbon hydrogen use await clearer policy frameworks. A total of 860,000 metric tons/year of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity had taken positive final investment decisions in Europe as of Nov. 5, with many more poised to do so in 2026, according to S&P Global Energy Horizons data.
Asia-Pacific to boost renewable energy capacity in 2026 despite geopolitical challenges, inflation
Asia Pacific countries are set to expand their renewable energy capacities in 2026, maintaining the momentum of the energy transition despite headwinds from geopolitics and inflation, according to industry experts. Home to two of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters – China and India -- the Asia-Pacific region is advancing renewable energy projects often backed by favorable policies and incentives.
Tesla Q4 deliveries take a hit from slowed US EV market
Tesla’s electric vehicle production and deliveries fell in Q4 and overall in 2025, according to Jan. 2 data released by the company. Tesla saw a 16% drop in deliveries and a 3% drop in production in Q4 compared to Q3, the data shows. Fourth quarter deliveries fell 16% compared to Q4 2024.