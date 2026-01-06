Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

RWE commissioning Europe’s largest green hydrogen plant in Germany

RWE has started commissioning Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant in Lingen, Germany, the company told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, on Dec. 22, 2025.

The 100-MW electrolyzer is the first part of the 300-MW GET H2 Nukleus project, and will supply hydrogen to TotalEnergies' Leuna refinery in Germany.

"The commissioning process for the first 100 MW of the electrolysis plant in Lingen (GET H2 Nukleus) is underway," a company spokesperson said by email.

The RWE spokesperson said the first phase would start commercial operation in 2026.