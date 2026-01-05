January 05, 2026 | 08:05 UTC — Insight Blog

Commodities calendar: Q1 2026

Featuring Rosemary Griffin

Geopolitical developments are expected to influence commodities supply and pricing in early 2026. Peace talks aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with US military operations near Venezuela, could disrupt commodities flows and contribute to price volatility. Below are some of the key events that may shape markets in Q1 2026.