S&P Global Energy at Ecosperity 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
In-Person Event
May 19-20, 2026
Level 4, Orchid Jr Ballroom, Sands Expo & Convention Centre
Singapore
S&P Global Energy is proud to be an official partner of Temasek's Ecosperity Week, bringing two days of future-focused learning backed by world-class data to sustainability and energy leaders in Singapore.
Our experts will lead a 2-day program from 19 to 20 May, designed to help sustainability and energy leaders navigate what’s next through immersive experiences, practical learning, and high-value networking.
The Horizons Experience offers an experiential and networking space built for meaningful conversations, fresh perspectives, and connection with peers and S&P Global Energy experts.
Dedicated learning room features two afternoons of workshop sessions focused on challenges and capabilities shaping resilient strategies today:
Exclusive CSO Lunches: Two dedicated lunches for Chief Sustainability Officers, creating space for candid discussion and peer exchange among senior sustainability leadership.
More details coming soon.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY
Date: May 19-20, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Get data-backed insights on climate risk, supply chains, carbon markets, and agentic AI for resilient strategies.
Learn from S&P Global Energy experts through workshops and immersive experiences on what’s next for sustainability.
Network with peers and CSOs at The Horizons Experience and exclusive leadership lunches.
The agenda will be announced soon.
Speakers to be announced.