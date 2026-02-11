Event starts in

Overview

S&P Global Energy at Ecosperity 2026

S&P Global Energy is proud to be an official partner of Temasek's Ecosperity Week, bringing two days of future-focused learning backed by world-class data to sustainability and energy leaders in Singapore. 

Our experts will lead a 2-day program from 19 to 20 May, designed to help sustainability and energy leaders navigate what’s next through immersive experiences, practical learning, and high-value networking. 

The Horizons Experience offers an experiential and networking space built for meaningful conversations, fresh perspectives, and connection with peers and S&P Global Energy experts. 

Dedicated learning room features two afternoons of workshop sessions focused on challenges and capabilities shaping resilient strategies today: 

  • Physical Risk and Adaptation 
  • Supply Chain Risk Management 
  • Carbon Market Registries 
  • Agentic AI 

Exclusive CSO Lunches: Two dedicated lunches for Chief Sustainability Officers, creating space for candid discussion and peer exchange among senior sustainability leadership. 

More details coming soon. 

Pricing: Complimentary

Date: May 19-20, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Why attend?

Data-Driven Insights

Get data-backed insights on climate risk, supply chains, carbon markets, and agentic AI for resilient strategies.

Expert-Led Workshops

Learn from S&P Global Energy experts through workshops and immersive experiences on what’s next for sustainability.

Leadership Networking

Network with peers and CSOs at The Horizons Experience and exclusive leadership lunches.

Agenda

The agenda will be announced soon.

Speakers

Speakers to be announced.