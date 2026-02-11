S&P Global Energy at Ecosperity 2026

S&P Global Energy is proud to be an official partner of Temasek's Ecosperity Week, bringing two days of future-focused learning backed by world-class data to sustainability and energy leaders in Singapore.

Our experts will lead a 2-day program from 19 to 20 May, designed to help sustainability and energy leaders navigate what’s next through immersive experiences, practical learning, and high-value networking.

The Horizons Experience offers an experiential and networking space built for meaningful conversations, fresh perspectives, and connection with peers and S&P Global Energy experts.

Dedicated learning room features two afternoons of workshop sessions focused on challenges and capabilities shaping resilient strategies today:

Physical Risk and Adaptation

Supply Chain Risk Management

Carbon Market Registries

Agentic AI

Exclusive CSO Lunches: Two dedicated lunches for Chief Sustainability Officers, creating space for candid discussion and peer exchange among senior sustainability leadership.

More details coming soon.