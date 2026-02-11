S&P Global Offerings
In-Person Event
May 5, 2026
Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre (RCCC)
Singapore
We’re coming to Singapore!
As part of our global Energy Briefing series, S&P Global Energy is proud to bring this event to Singapore on May 5, 2026.
Join us for a high-impact gathering of industry leaders and subject matter experts as we explore the trends, opportunities, and market forces shaping the future of energy. From evolving regional dynamics to global market insights, this is your chance to gain fresh perspectives and connect with the people driving the sector forward.
Engage in meaningful conversations, uncover emerging developments, and be part of the dialogue influencing the next chapter of energy in the region, right here in Singapore.
More details coming soon.
Our breakout sessions focus ensure you gain targeted insights aligned with your interests
Connect with subject matter experts and analysts to discuss your specific questions and business needs.
Connect with industry peers and S&P Global Energy experts in a vibrant networking environment.
The agenda will be announced soon.