Istanbul Market Briefing

We are pleased to invite you to the 3rd annual S&P Global Energy Istanbul Market Briefing, taking place in person in Istanbul, Turkiye on Thursday June 25, 2026.

This complimentary event will bring together market participants and S&P Global Energy experts for a day of timely insights, market outlooks, and discussion across Crude & Refined Products, Chemicals, and Gas.

Our specialists will explore the key trends influencing regional and global markets, share forward-looking perspectives, and provide analysis to help you navigate an evolving energy landscape.

Join us to connect with industry peers, engage with our analysts, and gain valuable insights across key commodities.

Stay tuned for agenda updates in the coming weeks.

Build your network

Connect with industry peers and S&P Global Energy experts in a vibrant networking environment. 

Schedule 1-to-1 meetings:

Schedule personalized meetings with subject matter experts and analysts to address your specifics queries. 

 

Agenda

9:00 – 10:00 | Registration & Networking

10:00 – 10:15 | Welcome and introduction to S&P Global Energy

10:15 – 10:45 | Oil Market Outlook 

Speaker to be announced

10:45 – 11:15 | Platts crude and refined product benchmark update 

Speaker to be announced

11:15 – 11:45 | The evolving market landscape of refined products

Speaker to be announced

11:45 – 12:15 | Refining session

Speaker to be announced

12:15 – 12:35 | AIRD session

Speaker to be announced

*Agenda is subject to change.

12:35 – 14:00 | Networking lunch

14:00 – 14:45 | LNG markets 

Speaker to be announced

14:45 – 15:30 | Chemicals Market Outlook

Speaker to be announced

15:30 – 16:15 | Panel discussion

Panelists to be announced

16:15 – 16:25 | Closing remarks

16:25 | Networking drinks reception

Speakers to be announced

InterContinental Istanbul

Gümüşsuyu, Asker Ocağı Cd. No:1,

34435 Beyoğlu/İstanbul,

Türkiye