June 25, 2026
We are pleased to invite you to the 3rd annual S&P Global Energy Istanbul Market Briefing, taking place in person in Istanbul, Turkiye on Thursday June 25, 2026.
This complimentary event will bring together market participants and S&P Global Energy experts for a day of timely insights, market outlooks, and discussion across Crude & Refined Products, Chemicals, and Gas.
Our specialists will explore the key trends influencing regional and global markets, share forward-looking perspectives, and provide analysis to help you navigate an evolving energy landscape.
Join us to connect with industry peers, engage with our analysts, and gain valuable insights across key commodities.
Stay tuned for agenda updates in the coming weeks.
Register your place today
Connect with industry peers and S&P Global Energy experts in a vibrant networking environment.
Schedule personalized meetings with subject matter experts and analysts to address your specifics queries.
9:00 – 10:00 | Registration & Networking
10:00 – 10:15 | Welcome and introduction to S&P Global Energy
10:15 – 10:45 | Oil Market Outlook
Speaker to be announced
10:45 – 11:15 | Platts crude and refined product benchmark update
Speaker to be announced
11:15 – 11:45 | The evolving market landscape of refined products
Speaker to be announced
11:45 – 12:15 | Refining session
Speaker to be announced
12:15 – 12:35 | AIRD session
Speaker to be announced
*Agenda is subject to change.
12:35 – 14:00 | Networking lunch
14:00 – 14:45 | LNG markets
Speaker to be announced
14:45 – 15:30 | Chemicals Market Outlook
Speaker to be announced
15:30 – 16:15 | Panel discussion
Panelists to be announced
16:15 – 16:25 | Closing remarks
16:25 | Networking drinks reception
Gümüşsuyu, Asker Ocağı Cd. No:1,
34435 Beyoğlu/İstanbul,
Türkiye