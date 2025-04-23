S&P Global Offerings
In-Person Event
June 18-19, 2026
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Future strategies for a key mineral
The 7th annual Singapore Coking Coal Conference (June 18 - 19 2026) delivers deep market insight, expert analysis and high-value networking for decision-makers across the global coking coal and steel value chain.
A cornerstone of Singapore International Ferrous Week, this established annual gathering convenes an international audience of buyers, traders, producers and policymakers in one of Asia's more important trading hubs, creating two days of strategic discussion, market clarity and forward planning.
In 2026, participants will navigate shifting regional demand, suplly-side constraints, and the accelerating push toward technology adoption and decarbonization in steelmaking.
Demand particularly from China and India, including the steel industry outlook.
Supply and how global geopolitical tensions are reshaping the supply chain and trade flows.
Trade flow realignment & sanctions/tariffs impacts –Shifting suppliers for China and Evolving European circumstances.
Pricing and what spot moves and rolling forecasts imply for contracting strategies, risk management.
Steel production advances in decarbonization and what it means for the coking coal industry.
