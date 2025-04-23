The 7th annual Singapore Coking Coal Conference (June 18 - 19 2026) delivers deep market insight, expert analysis and high-value networking for decision-makers across the global coking coal and steel value chain.

A cornerstone of Singapore International Ferrous Week, this established annual gathering convenes an international audience of buyers, traders, producers and policymakers in one of Asia's more important trading hubs, creating two days of strategic discussion, market clarity and forward planning.

In 2026, participants will navigate shifting regional demand, suplly-side constraints, and the accelerating push toward technology adoption and decarbonization in steelmaking.