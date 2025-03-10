Forging growth through energy
The Caribbean Energy Conference is the premier energy event in the region, bringing you critical information about the transformation of energy markets. Meet with energy leaders from over 40 countries across the Caribbean and the Americas, to discuss the latest trends affecting your business.
Learn the latest about new projects and business opportunities, including:
- Growth and challenges for energy reliability
- Financing power projects, managing volatility, and risk
- Updates on major ongoing power projects in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and across the Caribbean
- Growth of LNG and natural gas
- Transmission projects including sub-sea interconnections
- Markets for refined products impacting the Caribbean
- New initiatives related to trade agreements
And much more.
Bring Your Team and Save
Check out our FAQs to learn more about our group rates
Standard Rate: $2,199
English-Spanish Simutranslation Available
For registration assistance, contact
Networking, bonus content, and more
Do more with your registration with our networking app!
Build your network
Get the delegate list, set up meetings, and chat with people before, during, and after the event
Enjoy extra content
Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations
Take it all with you
Access your conversations and contacts from anywhere with desktop and mobile versions
Agenda
*Agenda subject to change. All times are in AST.
The Caribbean Energy Conference in Numbers
This is your opportunity to network and do business with energy professionals from around the globe
Speakers
Bahamas Power & Light
Toni Seymur
CEO
Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico
Javier Rúa-Jovet
Policy Chief
Energy Transition Capital
Daniel Fuller
Chief Investment Officer
CSA Group
Fernando Padilla
Vice President
CIBC Caribbean
Adam Carter
Managing Director
Turks & Caicos
Delano R. Arthur
Commissioner, Energy & Utilities
BVI Electricity Corporation
Neil Smith
General Manager
AES Panama
Freddy Obando
Chief Commercial Officer
Naturgy
Esther Navarro
LNG Sales Director
Crowley
Jackie Gonsalez
Vice President, Advanced Energy
Best Energy Consulting
Jorge Medina
President
Jamaica Energy Partners
Wayne McKenzie
President and CEO
Power32
David Knipe
Managing Director
Best Energy Consulting
Jorge Medina
President
ScottMadden
Gerardo Morales
Partner
FlexGen
Camille Cruz Alfonso
Director of Business Development
BakerBotts
Tom Holmberg
Partner
BMR Energy
Bruce Levy
CEO
Siemens Energy
Carlos Senovilla
Global Project Development Manager
TotalEnergies
Lionel Albert
General Manager, LNG Long Term and Origination North America
Dominican Republic
Ramon Perez
Vice Minister, Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Mipymes
Energy Transfer
Michael Keiser
Senior Business Development Manager
Siemens Energy
Jose Cunado
Director of Sales, Latin America Power Generation
WRB Energy
Jason Balliet
Vice President, Renewable Energy
Aqualectra
Rudolf Garmes
Chief Technical Officer
Sunrun
Chip Silverman
Senior Manager Energy Services and Virtual Power Plants
Charged Islands
Willem deVries
Founder
CIFI
Antonio Arauz
Head of Structured and Corporate Finance
Trinidad & Tobago
Haydn Furlonge
Energy Consultant
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Vera Rechsteiner
Partner
INNIO Jenbacher
Edson Hernandez
Senior Sales Manager
Solar Turbines
Silvia Bortolotti
Managing Director, Latin America
TransTech Energy
Mark Wenik
Market Director
Nicholas Worme
Business Development
S&P Global Energy
Alfredo Torres
Executive Director, Downstream Consulting
Alfredo is the former Head of Cenovus' Commodity Fundamentals. He has over 25 years of Oil and Gas experience of which the last half has been in the area of Energy Market research and consulting. He has also worked in the areas of Marketing, Refining Planning and various Technical Services roles in oil refining and bitumen upgrading for EnCana, Suncor, Ameriven and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).
Alfredo is a chemical engineer from Zulia University and also holds a master degree in process engineering from Francisco de Miranda University. He is a member of APEGA and the association of engineers of Venezuela.
S&P Global Energy
Guillermo Chavez
Consulting Director, Latin America Power,
S&P Global Energy
Daryna Kotenko
Lead, North American Power
S&P Global Energy
Ricardo Bedregal, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Upstream Research and Analysis
Ricardo has extensive technical, commercial, and business development experience in projects for the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. His expertise in structuring sizable projects encompasses experience in petroleum geology, business environment and assessing opportunities in South America, West and Southern Africa, Oman and Australia. Prior to joining S&P Global Energy, he held several managerial and technical roles at Petrobras, Brazilian Petroleum National Agency, PGT, Vale Oil & Gas and other companies.
An experienced oil and gas geologist, Ricardo holds two masters degrees in Geology, a Ph.D. in Quantitative Basin Analysis from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an MBA from the Dom Cabral Foundation.
S&P Global Energy
Fernando Covas
Director, News & Research Management, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Africa
Director, News & Research Management, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Africa
Become a Sponsor
Demonstrate your strengths, raise your company profile, and maximize your ROI as we bring key industry players and decision-makers to you. At the Caribbean Energy Conference, each sponsor has the opportunity to showcase their products and services and distinguish themselves from the competition. We offer a full range of opportunities and packages, and can even tailor solutions to suit your needs.
Contact us to start a conversation about your goals
Lorne Grout
Senior Commercial Partnership Manager
Pricing
Conference Pass
Register by December 5
Super Early Bird Rate
$1,599
Register by January 9
Early Bird Rate
$1,899
Rates are in USD and are not inclusive of local taxes or VAT. Americas Region event terms and conditions apply.
Register by January 27
Standard Rate
$2,199
Accomodation and reservation details
Your conference registration does not include accommodations. Our room block at the venue is sold out. Please use the link below to search for nearby properties.
Room Rates
Rainforest ROH rooms: $299.00
** Please note: S&P Global Energy is not associated with any third-party reservation agents. Making any reservations through a third party may put your credit at risk of a compromise. To make your reservation, please contact the hotel directly.