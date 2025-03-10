S&P Global Energy

Executive Director, Downstream Consulting

Alfredo is the former Head of Cenovus' Commodity Fundamentals. He has over 25 years of Oil and Gas experience of which the last half has been in the area of Energy Market research and consulting. He has also worked in the areas of Marketing, Refining Planning and various Technical Services roles in oil refining and bitumen upgrading for EnCana, Suncor, Ameriven and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Alfredo is a chemical engineer from Zulia University and also holds a master degree in process engineering from Francisco de Miranda University. He is a member of APEGA and the association of engineers of Venezuela.