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Forging growth through energy

The Caribbean Energy Conference is the premier energy event in the region, bringing you critical information about the transformation of energy markets.  Meet with energy leaders from over 40 countries across the Caribbean and the Americas, to discuss the latest trends affecting your business.

Learn the latest about new projects and business opportunities, including:

  • Growth and challenges for energy reliability
  • Financing power projects, managing volatility, and risk
  • Updates on major ongoing power projects in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and across the Caribbean
  • Growth of LNG and natural gas
  • Transmission projects including sub-sea interconnections
  • Markets for refined products impacting the Caribbean
  • New initiatives related to trade agreements

And much more.

Register Today

Bring Your Team and Save

Check out our FAQs to learn more about our group rates

 

 

Standard Rate: $2,199

Add To Your Calendar

English-Spanish Simutranslation Available

For registration assistance, contact

Networking, bonus content, and more

Do more with your registration with our networking app!

Build your network

Get the delegate list, set up meetings, and chat with people before, during, and after the event

Enjoy extra content

Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations

Take it all with you

Access your conversations and contacts from anywhere with desktop and mobile versions

Agenda

*Agenda subject to change. All times are in AST.

The Caribbean Energy Conference in Numbers

This is your opportunity to network and do business with energy professionals from around the globe

Speakers

Toni Seymur

Bahamas Power & Light

Toni Seymur

CEO

Javier Rúa-Jovet

Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico

Javier Rúa-Jovet

Policy Chief

Daniel Fuller

Energy Transition Capital

Daniel Fuller

Chief Investment Officer

Fernando Padilla

CSA Group

Fernando Padilla

Vice President

Adam Carter

CIBC Caribbean

Adam Carter

Managing Director

Delano R. Arthur

Turks & Caicos

Delano R. Arthur

Commissioner, Energy & Utilities

Neil Smith

BVI Electricity Corporation

Neil Smith

General Manager

Freddy Obando

AES Panama

Freddy Obando

Chief Commercial Officer

Esther Navarro

Naturgy

Esther Navarro

LNG Sales Director

Jackie Gonsalez

Crowley

Jackie Gonsalez

Vice President, Advanced Energy

Jorge Medina

Best Energy Consulting

Jorge Medina

President

Wayne McKenzie

Jamaica Energy Partners

Wayne McKenzie

President and CEO

David Knipe

Power32

David Knipe

Managing Director

Jorge Medina

Best Energy Consulting

Jorge Medina

President

Gerardo Morales

ScottMadden

Gerardo Morales

Partner

Camille Cruz Alfonso

FlexGen

Camille Cruz Alfonso

Director of Business Development

Tom Holmberg

BakerBotts

Tom Holmberg

Partner

Bruce Levy

BMR Energy

Bruce Levy

CEO

Carlos Senovilla

Siemens Energy

Carlos Senovilla

Global Project Development Manager

Lionel Albert

TotalEnergies

Lionel Albert

General Manager, LNG Long Term and Origination North America

Ramon Perez

Dominican Republic

Ramon Perez

Vice Minister, Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Mipymes

Michael Keiser

Energy Transfer

Michael Keiser

Senior Business Development Manager

Jose Cunado

Siemens Energy

Jose Cunado

Director of Sales, Latin America Power Generation

Jason Balliet

WRB Energy

Jason Balliet

Vice President, Renewable Energy

Rudolf Garmes

Aqualectra

Rudolf Garmes

Chief Technical Officer

Chip Silverman

Sunrun

Chip Silverman

Senior Manager Energy Services and Virtual Power Plants

Willem deVries

Charged Islands

Willem deVries

Founder

Antonio Arauz

CIFI

Antonio Arauz

Head of Structured and Corporate Finance

Haydn Furlonge

Trinidad & Tobago

Haydn Furlonge

Energy Consultant

Vera Rechsteiner

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Vera Rechsteiner

Partner

Edson Hernandez

INNIO Jenbacher

Edson Hernandez

Senior Sales Manager

Silvia Bortolotti

Solar Turbines

Silvia Bortolotti

Managing Director, Latin America

Mark Wenik

TransTech Energy

Mark Wenik

Market Director

Nicholas Worme

Nicholas Worme

Business Development

Alfredo Torres

S&P Global Energy

Alfredo Torres

Executive Director, Downstream Consulting

Guillermo Chavez

S&P Global Energy

Guillermo Chavez

Consulting Director, Latin America Power,

Daryna Kotenko

S&P Global Energy

Daryna Kotenko

Lead, North American Power

Ricardo Bedregal, Ph.D.

S&P Global Energy

Ricardo Bedregal, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Upstream Research and Analysis

Fernando Covas

S&P Global Energy

Fernando Covas

Director, News & Research Management, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Africa

Sponsors

Become a Sponsor

Demonstrate your strengths, raise your company profile, and maximize your ROI as we bring key industry players and decision-makers to you. At the Caribbean Energy Conference, each sponsor has the opportunity to showcase their products and services and distinguish themselves from the competition. We offer a full range of opportunities and packages, and can even tailor solutions to suit your needs.

Contact us to start a conversation about your goals

Lorne Grout
Senior Commercial Partnership Manager

Pricing

Conference Pass

Register by December 5

Super Early Bird Rate

$1,599

Register by January 9

Early Bird Rate

$1,899

Rates are in USD and are not inclusive of local taxes or VAT. Americas Region event terms and conditions apply.

Terms and Conditions

Register by January 27

Standard Rate

$2,199

Venue

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar photo

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar

6000 Rio Mar Blvd.
Rio Grande, PR  00745   USA

Hotel website

Accomodation and reservation details

Your conference registration does not include accommodations. Our room block at the venue is sold out. Please use the link below to search for nearby properties.

Room Rates

Rainforest ROH rooms: $299.00

Search for Accommodations

** Please note: S&P Global Energy is not associated with any third-party reservation agents. Making any reservations through a third party may put your credit at risk of a compromise. To make your reservation, please contact the hotel directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

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