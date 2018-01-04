 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/fall-academic-council-the-productivity-puzzle content
Fall Academic Council: The Productivity Puzzle
Watch: Fall Academic Council: The Productivity Puzzle

Can the United States ever get back to a regular period of strong economic growth, where 4% would be considered the norm, 3% would be disappointing, and 5% or 6% would not be shocking, but certainly something to celebrate? Robert Gordon is a highly regarded expert on U.S. productivity, and S&P Global was proud to have him join us for our fall 2017 Academic Council meeting at the company's New York headquarters.