Economic growth in Africa is expected to be slow but stable in the coming years. Declining global interest rates, slowing inflation and higher metals prices will benefit the region.

Most African economies have low direct exposure to rising US tariffs, as they trade more with China.

Per capita income levels in Africa remain among the lowest globally. Faster economic growth is required to improve average income as the population expands.

One potential path is to capitalize on the region’s vast critical mineral resources. This will require Africa to move up the value chain ladder, from extracting to refining these resources. Demand for critical minerals is likely to increase as global electrification efforts expand, which could position Africa favorably for investment.