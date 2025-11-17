S&P Global Offerings
Look Forward — 17 November 2025
Sustainable debt issuance in Africa is climbing, but volumes still fall short of addressing development and infrastructure gaps.
By Irina Velieva, Annia Mayerstein, Salaheddine Soumir, and Rimpal Acharya
Highlights
Sustainable debt volumes are rising in Africa, reaching a record of almost $13 billion in 2024. Africa remains one of the few regions in the world where the sustainable finance market has continued to grow in the last two years, despite the headwinds and scrutiny facing sustainability topics globally.
Yet African sustainable bond issuance constitutes less than 1% of the global total and remains insufficient to address the continent’s development and infrastructure needs.
Most of the allocation from green, social and sustainable bonds goes to renewable energy projects, which are key to addressing Africa’s energy transition needs and ensuring broader and more stable access to electricity. Meanwhile, underfunded areas such as climate change adaptation, water security and biodiversity preservation may benefit from broader financing strategies.
Estimates of Africa’s financing gap vary depending on scope and coverage. According to the African Development Bank and the UN Economic Commission for Africa, countries in this region need up to $1.3 trillion per year to fully implement sustainable development goals. Sustainable finance instruments may help close this gap by providing more transparency on the link between financing and relevant social and environmental challenges, along with additional commitments toward annual reporting on allocation and impact. Combined with blended finance approaches, these instruments could further mobilize private capital.
Labeled debt raised by African issuers totaled approximately $13 billion in 2024, according to the Environmental Finance database (see footnote). Almost 40% of this amount was raised through green instruments, or bonds and loans where issuers or borrowers commit to allocating an amount equivalent to net proceeds toward financing projects with clear environmental benefits.
We expect 2025 bond placements to be similar, making Africa one of the few regions where sustainable bond volumes have remained resilient despite the challenges affecting sustainability initiatives worldwide.
Traditionally, sustainability-linked instruments have dominated the loans space. These instruments are useful for companies in hard-to-abate sectors, allowing them to link their sustainability journey to specific key performance indicators. African governments can use sustainability-linked bonds and loans to formalize and strengthen sovereign sustainability commitments to external stakeholders. For instance, Cote d’Ivoire secured a $504.6 million sustainability-linked loan from Standard Chartered Bank in September 2025, covered by a dual guarantee from the World Bank through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. The loan’s financial characteristics (interest rate variation) are tied to whether the country achieves environmental targets, including increasing the country’s share of non-hydro renewable energy to 11% of installed electrical capacity by 2030 from 1% in 2023.
S&P Global Ratings Second Party Opinions (SPOs) are a point-in-time analysis of a sustainable finance instrument, program or framework and the characteristics of the issuing entity relevant to implementation. Most SPOs on sustainable financing in Africa have been provided for frameworks including a mix of green and social projects.
S&P Global Ratings has published 17 SPOs for financial institutions, corporates and sovereign governments across Africa. Financial institutions account for the majority of SPOs, reflecting overall market dynamics; over the past five years, these issuers have dominated the sustainable bond space in Africa. We expect sovereign issuance across the continent to grow over the next few years, driven by investor appetite and governments’ efforts to address environmental and social challenges.
Most assessed frameworks were use-of-proceeds frameworks with eligible green and social categories. This choice is driven by the fact that financial institutions and sovereigns usually finance a broad range of activities across the economy. In these frameworks, renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and control were most commonly observed in the green category. Social frameworks most frequently included access to essential services such as healthcare and education, affordable basic infrastructure, and affordable housing.
S&P Global Ratings applies its Shades of Green analysis to all green project categories to assess the consistency of eligibility criteria with a low-carbon, climate-resilient (LCCR) future. Jurisdictional context was considered in the African frameworks we examined, including the speed and ambition of Africa’s transition to an LCCR future, relevant country policies and market dynamics.
Our analysis of social projects is holistic, focusing on the relevant social issues that financing intends to address, as well as the relevant targeted populations, social outcomes and associated risk management. Given the local context, we believe that eligible social projects address relevant social challenges and promote inclusivity and growth in Africa. Projects supporting affordable housing and basic infrastructure were often linked to national policies, which we view as a strength because they reference recognized domestic standards and address widely acknowledged social issues.
Most sustainable finance allocation supports projects that grow renewable energy capacity and broaden access to essential services such as healthcare and education.
Green, social and sustainable bonds aligned with International Capital Market Association principles require issuers to report on proceeds allocation annually until full allocation. This enhances transparency on how proceeds are used, which strengthens investor confidence. Reviewing allocation and impact reports also provides insight into the environmental and social challenges issuers aim to address.
We collected data from 52 public allocation and impact reports published by African issuers since 2016, representing $9.1 billion in total allocated proceeds. These issuances were spread across 14 African countries, the majority in South Africa, Morocco, Mauritius and Namibia. Most of the financing raised over this period was directed toward renewable energy, access to essential services and affordable basic infrastructure.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Africa contributes only 3.7% of overall global greenhouse gas emissions, but the absolute volume of emissions is growing rapidly. Despite significant wind, solar and hydropower potential, more than 57% of Africa’s total energy supply comes from coal, oil and natural gas, according to IEA data for 2022. While some countries are moving away from coal, it remains widely used due to its availability and low cost. Achieving stable electricity access while transitioning to a cleaner energy mix remains a key challenge for the continent.
Renewable energy has been allocated 37% of all proceeds, while green buildings and clean transportation have received 9% and 7%, respectively. The largest issuers for green projects in the region include Greenko Solar (Mauritius) and Absa Group (a South African financial services conglomerate), both of which used their proceeds to finance solar and wind energy projects. The clean transportation category in Egypt’s sustainable finance framework also received a large proportion of allocation; this was for the Cairo Monorail, which aims to improve urban connectivity and achieve emissions reductions by replacing cars and buses with driverless trains.
Gaps in social housing and access to essential services such as healthcare and education continue to constrain growth and deepen inequality in Africa. Rapid population growth and urbanization could make these issues even more pressing.
Access to essential services and affordable basic infrastructure have received the most proceeds historically — about $2.1 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively. One of the largest issuances in the region came from the West African Development Bank, which allocated part of the proceeds from its 2021 and 2023 sustainable bond issuances to COVID-19 response measures, including the mobilization of laboratories and medical personnel, and school facilities across multiple jurisdictions in Africa. Standard Bank’s $369 million in proceeds from sustainable bond issuance in 2022 were allocated to affordable housing loans. Instruments from the Bank of Africa Benin and the West African Development Bank also incorporate water infrastructure projects under the basic infrastructure category.
Our analysis of allocated proceeds shows that energy transition and basic infrastructure receive the most funding proportionally, while three key areas remain underfinanced: access to clean water, climate change mitigation, and deforestation and biodiversity loss.
According to various estimates, about 30% of the population in Africa lacks basic drinking water services. Even when water is available, contamination is common due to poor sanitation, industrial waste and agricultural runoff. However, our analysis shows that projects related to sustainable water are not receiving a meaningful proportion of this funding and remain underfinanced.
There is a 90% likelihood that, by 2040, the average global temperature will exceed the Paris Agreement on climate change’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels. There is also a 50% likelihood of it exceeding 2.3 degrees C. Yet climate adaptation and resilience needs remain largely unmet. For Africa, water stress, extreme heat and wildfires are typical acute weather events that can negatively impact economic development. The climate change mitigation category only received 1% of the overall reported allocation.
Deforestation and biodiversity loss are advancing rapidly and may become irreversible. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported that Africa loses nearly 4 million hectares of forest annually, largely due to agricultural expansion and demand for fuelwood. Nearly 1 billion people on the continent still rely on polluting fuels for cooking, which drives fuelwood use and contributes to deforestation, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. This category, although frequently listed in sustainability frameworks, also only receives 1% of the overall allocation.
While sustainable finance in Africa is growing, volumes remain well below what is required to address the continent’s development and infrastructure needs. Some pressing topics, such as climate change adaptation or measures against deforestation and biodiversity loss, receive virtually no financing through sustainable debt markets. We believe that this is likely to change: Africa is one of the few regions where sustainable bond issuance has remained resilient despite global challenges.
Although financial fundamentals such as high borrowing costs and foreign currency risks are not addressed through sustainability labels, green or social bonds can foster greater transparency in allocation and actual impact. They can also attract specialized investors, such as multilateral financial institutions and thematic funds. These instruments may serve as catalysts for blended finance, mobilizing more private capital, especially when paired with credit enhancements provided by multilateral financial institutions. While sustainable finance alone cannot solve all of Africa’s financing challenges, it could be an important element of unlocking new opportunities for development across the continent.
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
