Sustainable debt volumes are rising in Africa, reaching a record of almost $13 billion in 2024. Africa remains one of the few regions in the world where the sustainable finance market has continued to grow in the last two years, despite the headwinds and scrutiny facing sustainability topics globally.

Yet African sustainable bond issuance constitutes less than 1% of the global total and remains insufficient to address the continent’s development and infrastructure needs.

Most of the allocation from green, social and sustainable bonds goes to renewable energy projects, which are key to addressing Africa’s energy transition needs and ensuring broader and more stable access to electricity. Meanwhile, underfunded areas such as climate change adaptation, water security and biodiversity preservation may benefit from broader financing strategies.