At the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), held July 2025 in Seville, Spain, global leaders reaffirmed the private sector mobilization goal set at the 2015 conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. At the heart of the discussions was the urgent need to close an estimated $4 trillion annual financing gap to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

According to the UN’s “Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2024,” Africa represents about 30% of this gap. However, estimates for the annual funds required to meet the SDGs can range from a few hundred billion dollars to $1.3 trillion, depending on the methodologies used and scope of investment considered (see, for example, the UN Development Programme’s “Africa Sustainable Development Report,” the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UN Statistics Division’s “Sustainable Development Goals Report” and the Climate Policy Initiative).

Regardless of the estimate, it is evident that current finance flows are insufficient. With official development assistance budgets shrinking globally, the spotlight is on structural reforms, as well as the mobilization of enhanced domestic resources and private capital, to help meet climate finance targets and broader SDG commitments.