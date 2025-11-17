A few noteworthy initiatives include the following.

African Local Currency Bond Fund (ALCB Fund):

Backed by German state-owned development bank KfW and the German government, the ALCB Fund has invested about $400 million in African local-currency bonds. These anchor investments have helped attract over nine times that amount from private investors. The fund supports relevant corporate issuers, offers technical assistance and enables longer-term debt issuance, making local markets more attractive and functional.

MLI sovereign guarantees:

The African Development Bank Group and various World Bank entities have supported sovereign issuers by offering partial guarantees. For example, a debt-for-development swap enabled Côte d'Ivoire to replace high-yielding debt with a lower-cost loan from commercial banks using a partial guarantee from the World Bank’s new guarantee platform. The estimated net present value benefit amounted to €60 million. These guarantees have helped other countries lower borrowing costs and access a wider pool of investors, strengthening overall market credibility. Beyond sovereigns, corporate entities also benefit from these guarantees.

African Financial Markets Initiative (AFMI):

The AFMI focuses on improving the infrastructure of African capital markets. Its work includes developing reliable data and market indexes, which are essential for transparency and investor confidence.

Asian Bond Markets Initiative (ABMI) and Credit Guarantee & Investment Facility (CGIF):

Outside Africa, the ABMI has improved liquidity and settlement systems across economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations while promoting regulatory harmonization. In 2010, the ABMI helped launch the CGIF, which provides guarantees for local-currency bonds to boost credit quality and market development. By late 2024, the CGIF had guaranteed 87 bond deals for 56 companies across 12 ASEAN nations, covering nine regional currencies and totaling approximately $3.7 billion.

Such initiatives can help create and accelerate capital market development.