Look Forward — 17 November 2025
Multilateral lending institutions provide financial, technical and policy support to help deepen Africa’s capital markets and unlock long-term economic growth.
By Alexander Ekbom
Highlights
Deep, broad capital markets — spanning debt, equity and financial intermediation — are cornerstones of effective monetary policy, helping to mobilize savings and drive investment and economic growth.
Frontier markets, including many countries in Africa, typically have relatively shallow capital markets, which limit their funding options.
Multilateral lending institutions foster development by providing loans, guarantees and technical assistance to sovereigns and the private sector while supporting capital market formation.
Vibrant and deep capital markets support monetary policy transmission and provide financing for governments and the private sector by channeling domestic savings toward opportunities with returns, which fuels the investment cycle and accelerates economic growth. Across much of Africa, capital markets remain in the early stages of development, with the exception of South Africa. Progress in this area requires sustained effort and long-term commitment, with multilateral lending institutions (MLIs) playing an important role in prioritizing market development as part of their broader mandate.
The size of developed economies’ domestic equity and debt capital markets averages about 240% of GDP, according to data compiled by S&P Global Ratings. This far exceeds the scale of emerging and frontier markets, though market sizes vary widely between countries. The issuer profile is also different: Developed markets have a more balanced mix of private and public sector issuance, whereas frontier markets are largely dominated by the public sector.
Data on African capital markets reflects a high level of fragmentation due to small market sizes and low capital formation, but S&P Global Ratings estimates that about two dozen African countries have markets comparable to other frontier or, in some cases, emerging economies globally. The remaining African countries have smaller markets. South Africa is a notable exception, with deep equity and debt markets that exceed those of some developed economies. Nigeria, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya and Morocco also have sizable domestic markets, which, while potentially expensive, offer a valuable source of financing.
Deep and well-functioning capital markets help support sovereign credit profiles and foster long-term economic growth. They strengthen monetary policy by enabling local-currency transactions and open market operations, giving central banks more effective tools to manage the economy. Reforms that encourage greater issuance and participation can fuel new investments and drive economic growth.
Financial institutions also benefit directly from deeper markets, which reduce funding risks and improve financial system resilience, especially when domestic issuances are actively traded and have longer-term tenors. Corporate issuers also gain from stronger local debt markets, which can enhance access to financing and support broader industry stability.
MLIs are increasingly focused on supporting capital market development in Africa. While progress has been limited, MLIs are providing local-currency loans, raising funding in these markets to boost liquidity, and offering guarantees to de-risk investments for local and international investors. Beyond balance sheet support, MLIs provide crucial technical assistance, advising on regulatory frameworks, building human capital and developing essential infrastructure. Although funding amounts raised to date remain modest, these efforts represent a growing commitment to strengthening Africa’s capital markets.
A few noteworthy initiatives include the following.
African Local Currency Bond Fund (ALCB Fund):
Backed by German state-owned development bank KfW and the German government, the ALCB Fund has invested about $400 million in African local-currency bonds. These anchor investments have helped attract over nine times that amount from private investors. The fund supports relevant corporate issuers, offers technical assistance and enables longer-term debt issuance, making local markets more attractive and functional.
MLI sovereign guarantees:
The African Development Bank Group and various World Bank entities have supported sovereign issuers by offering partial guarantees. For example, a debt-for-development swap enabled Côte d'Ivoire to replace high-yielding debt with a lower-cost loan from commercial banks using a partial guarantee from the World Bank’s new guarantee platform. The estimated net present value benefit amounted to €60 million. These guarantees have helped other countries lower borrowing costs and access a wider pool of investors, strengthening overall market credibility. Beyond sovereigns, corporate entities also benefit from these guarantees.
African Financial Markets Initiative (AFMI):
The AFMI focuses on improving the infrastructure of African capital markets. Its work includes developing reliable data and market indexes, which are essential for transparency and investor confidence.
Asian Bond Markets Initiative (ABMI) and Credit Guarantee & Investment Facility (CGIF):
Outside Africa, the ABMI has improved liquidity and settlement systems across economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations while promoting regulatory harmonization. In 2010, the ABMI helped launch the CGIF, which provides guarantees for local-currency bonds to boost credit quality and market development. By late 2024, the CGIF had guaranteed 87 bond deals for 56 companies across 12 ASEAN nations, covering nine regional currencies and totaling approximately $3.7 billion.
Such initiatives can help create and accelerate capital market development.
Capital market development is a long-term process requiring coordinated efforts from various sources, including MLIs. For example, the Islamic Corp. for the Development of the Private Sector, a subsidiary of the Islamic Development Bank, has been an anchor investor in domestic sukuk issuance in West Africa and has provided technical support to develop the legal framework of the West African Economic and Monetary Union. A blend of financial support, technical assistance and policy reforms have been effective in promoting access to capital markets, including for sharia-compliant fixed-income instruments.
MLIs’ bond issuance and risk mitigation tools provide an initial boost to market liquidity and funding options for the private sector, particularly in volatile markets. Yet, long-term success hinges on a broader and sustained strategy that encompasses a variety of initiatives.
The development of Africa’s capital markets can transform the continent’s economies and private sectors. MLI initiatives offer a stimulus that, if sustained and combined with diverse capital flows, could expand capital mobilization capacity. By continuing to prioritize integrated support — financial instruments, technical assistance and a focus on strengthening regulatory frameworks — MLIs can help unlock the region’s investment potential and foster long-term prosperity.
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
