To begin our conversation, we’d love to hear you reflect on your first few months as president of BADEA.

Taking over the presidency of BADEA in July 2025 has been both an honor and an immense responsibility. My initial months have centered on listening: to our team, staff and advisers; our member states; the wider stakeholders of the Arab Coordination Group; and — most critically — our beneficiaries in Africa.

We achieved much success under my predecessor, recognized by the very strong ratings from the agencies. But a more challenging world requires that our momentum of the past five years continues. With record capital commitments and robust support from our shareholders, we will further expand our public lending footprint together with new programs for private sector development.

I will be investing not just in big infrastructure, but in our people, technology and capacity-building. Our focus this year is on further strengthening our institutional foundations and partnerships, driving innovation in development finance, and positioning BADEA as a true bridge for increased Arab-African cooperation and investment.



Can you share more about the role BADEA plays in advancing innovative financing mechanisms in Africa?

Innovation in financing is at the heart of BADEA’s strategic evolution, and we often act as a first mover, providing early-stage capital, project preparation or feasibility studies that unlock larger investments from regional and international partners. Our pioneering role is exemplified in many ways; we are now leveraging blended finance tools and increasingly supporting new instruments such as green, hybrid and social bonds. In addition, we help catalyze coinvestments from our Arab partners and support capital contributions into other Africa-focused development partners, thus measurably amplifying our impact beyond our own balance sheet.



What key challenges is BADEA focused on addressing?

BADEA’s mission places us at the intersection of some of the most complex challenges of our times. The first is the growing frequency and severity of climate-related disasters that strain public finances and test the resilience of both our partner countries and our institution.

Another major challenge is the persistent gap in infrastructure and access to basic services — from energy to health, water and education — which continues to limit inclusive growth. This is further complicated by rising debt levels across Africa, making it crucial for BADEA to innovate around local currency financing, concessional windows and partnerships that unlock more private investment and preserve the debt sustainability profiles of our beneficiaries.

The rapidly evolving global economy adds further pressure. Africa’s populations are young and urbanizing, and technological change is accelerating — hence our emphasis on inclusive growth through jobs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurship, with a special focus on women and youth.

BADEA is also supporting energy transition programs and working to ensure that Africa’s critical minerals create true shared value through local value addition, rather than simply exporting raw commodities. The latter is pursued mainly through diverse support packages for special economic zones and cross-border integration to harness the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Finally, it is clear to us that effective and sustainable development requires deeper regional cooperation and a closer approach to risk-sharing between African and Arab partners through the Arab Coordination Group, striving to deliver impact in even the most challenging environments.



What outcomes do you hope for from your collaboration on the S&P Global Africa Summit: The Path to Capital Markets?

BADEA is proud to help shape this landmark summit. The main outcomes I hope for are the sharing of thoughtful, pragmatic ideas that deepen and broaden African capital markets, mobilizing both international and local capital for accountable, responsible and sustainable development. Targeted investment in projects that boost the longer-term economic and social prosperity of the continent needs to be the priority. Rather than indiscriminate and unfocused increases in debt, Africa needs partners who believe in its great potential and are willing to stake more equity and explore alternative financing models that drive sustainable development while preserving the continent’s debt sustainability profile.

We hope to drive actionable strategies around market access, rating agency engagement and strengthening regulatory frameworks. A particular priority is connecting Arab investors and sovereign funds to new African opportunities in green energy, financial technology and SMEs. Indeed, the relevance of Arab capital is rising globally, especially in support of innovative technologies that will be transformative for the continent.

I also hope to see greater commitments to transparency and stronger governance from borrowers that build trust and investor confidence regionally and globally.



Can you share some thoughts on the opportunities and challenges you foresee at the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg?

This G20 summit is historic: Africa is at the table as a full partner, and South Africa’s presidency is driving a Global South agenda focused on climate transition, inclusion, digital transformation and a reimagining of international partnerships. The challenge is translating ambition into action amid unequal progress on sustainable development goals and persistent disparities.

We need to move from declarations to action, especially on debt sustainability, large-scale climate finance, and ensuring Africa’s mineral wealth and energy transitions can be made fair and inclusive.

More particular to BADEA, our task is to ensure Arab-African perspectives on resilience, industrialization and cross-border infrastructure remain central to global decision-making. Our region is ready to lead, and I am optimistic that, together, we can push for practical solutions and new forms of solidarity to accelerate shared prosperity in Africa and beyond.