Africa needs critical infrastructure in the energy, transport and digital sectors to support industrialization, trade and social development.

Improving contractual foundations, institutional frameworks and regulatory predictability will help foster infrastructure development across the continent.

Effective policymaking, as seen in Botswana, Morocco and Mauritius, promotes balanced economic growth, higher domestic and foreign private investments, and more sustainable public finances, all of which can contribute to bridging the financing gap and facilitating the flow of private capital.

Sovereign creditworthiness and operating environments significantly influence the performance of financial transactions but are not hard ceilings for ratings.