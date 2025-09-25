S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Commodity Insights is now S&P Global Energy.
Africa needs to diversify its energy mix and improve power supply stability to drive economic growth for its expanding population.
The region has abundant renewable energy resources, such as solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal energy, but financing issues related to high borrowing costs, volatile currencies, poor regulatory frameworks and concerns about project bankability have left these resources largely untapped.
Innovative financing solutions and targeted policy support are needed to mitigate risks and expedite project implementation. Sustainable finance instruments — green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds and loans — are growing rapidly in the region and can be part of the solution.
Africa must expand its renewable energy capacity to meet energy transition goals and drive economic growth for its expanding population. Much of the continent’s decarbonization efforts have involved switching from coal and oil to natural gas-generated power, though some countries have made significant advancements in decarbonizing their electricity generation. Broadening accessibility to reliable electricity remains a key issue: More than 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity and about 1 billion people have no access to clean cooking options, according to the International Energy Agency.
The Climate Policy Initiative estimates that Africa requires $277 billion annually to implement its nationally defined contributions and meet the 2030 climate goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change. About half of this amount is required for clean energy projects. However, annual climate finance flows only cover about 11% of these needs, with most represented by debt rather than equity financing. Sustainable finance instruments — green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds and loans — can help close the financing gap for African countries. New placements of sustainable debt in Africa reached a record $13 billion in 2024 and are on pace to grow further in 2025.
Africa stands at a pivotal crossroads in its power transition. The continent has abundant natural resources and is experiencing rapidly increasing electricity demand, which creates significant potential for renewable energy solutions. However, investment levels in Africa's renewable sector significantly lag behind other global markets, underscoring the hurdles that must be overcome to achieve a sustainable and resilient energy future.
As the continent strives to diversify its energy mix, energy security remains critical. A stable and reliable power supply is essential for meeting the needs of Africa's expanding population and driving economic growth. Reliability is a particularly pressing issue. Interruptions in energy supply can hinder development and affect quality of life. An unreliable energy supply also discourages investment in power-intensive sectors such as manufacturing.
Africa's power supply relies heavily on domestic fossil fuels. As of the end of 2024, S&P Global Energy data shows that coal, oil and natural gas accounted for about 75% of the continent’s total power generation, with the share as high as 90% in North Africa, where natural gas is the largest source of power generation. Fossil fuel dependence presents a dual challenge for many African countries: They must meet increasing energy demand while pursuing pathways to a more sustainable and diversified energy future.
Over the past decade, coal-fired generation in Africa has fallen by almost 20%, led by the decommissioning of old plants, particularly in South Africa, where coal still comprises about 75% of the total power mix. Generation from oil has decreased by about 7%, while generation from natural gas has increased significantly. These trends confirm the ongoing role of hydrocarbons in the electricity mix as countries continue using domestic resources to increase power supply and support intermittent renewable generation.
The outlook for coal-fired power generation in Africa suggests a continued decline, driven by aging infrastructure and a lack of new projects. S&P Global Energy forecasts that by the late 2020s, coal's share of total power generation in Africa will drop below 20%, with natural gas becoming a more dominant part of the power supply.
Hydropower accounts for more than 16% of Africa’s total energy generation, S&P Global Energy data shows. When excluding North African markets and South Africa, this share is more than 43%, making hydropower the largest source of power generation in most of sub-Saharan Africa. By the end of 2024, Africa had an estimated total installed hydropower capacity of about 47 GW, generating approximately 160 TWh.
In countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, hydropower constitutes more than 80% of electricity generation. These markets have developed their energy strategies around abundant river systems and favorable topography, with several large-scale facilities forming the backbone of their hydropower infrastructure. For example, the DRC's Inga Dam complex holds vast untapped potential and aspires to exceed 40 GW of installed capacity, while Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the largest operational hydropower plant in Africa.
However, overreliance on hydropower has exposed these countries to vulnerabilities, especially inconsistent water flows during extended droughts. While sub-Saharan Africa's hydropower ambitions are gaining traction, the path to realizing these goals is challenging. Of the 24 GW of approved hydropower projects, many remain stalled due to financing issues, currency fluctuations and ongoing concerns about project bankability. These obstacles highlight the need for innovative financing solutions and targeted policy support to mitigate risks and expedite project implementation.
Solar energy is also key in Africa's energy transition, given the energy source’s decreasing costs and ability to be rapidly deployed, as well as the continent's abundant solar resources. Government initiatives and private sector investments could propel solar photovoltaic technology to the forefront of Africa's energy transition, particularly in areas with limited electricity access.
Over the past decade, Africa added almost 20 GW of solar capacity, representing more than 60% of the total renewables additions within the continent, excluding hydropower. Small-scale systems accounted for more than half of the solar PV additions, highlighting the importance of distributed generation in this region, where the central grid does not always reach remote demand loads. Onshore wind accounted for about 30% of the total additions, with projects located in areas with the best wind conditions, such as Egypt and Morocco in North Africa, Kenya in East Africa, and South Africa.
Geothermal energy also presents significant untapped potential, particularly in East African countries such as Ethiopia and Tanzania. Biomass and waste-to-energy solutions are emerging as viable options for rural electrification and sustainable waste management.
The share of solar, wind and geothermal capacity has grown but remains low, reaching about 8% in 2024 from less than 2% in 2020. This translates to almost 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2024, with less than 3 GW of new additions averaged per year between 2020 and 2024.
S&P Global Energy projections indicate that Africa’s renewable energy capacity additions could more than double, increasing from an annual average of about 10 GW before 2030 to over 25 GW between 2030 and 2050.
Although Africa is gradually shifting away from fossil fuels, several challenges remain. The policy and investment climate can be unpredictable due to the perceived risks of investing in African energy markets. Issues such as political instability, unclear regulations and inadequate infrastructure have deterred potential investors, limiting the capital flows needed for renewable energy projects. While Africa is on the verge of a significant energy transition, it will need to overcome these challenges and its reliance on fossil fuels to move toward a cleaner future.
In addition to the challenges associated with fossil fuel dependence, Africa has some of the lowest electricity access rates worldwide. More than 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity and about 1 billion people have no access to clean cooking options, according to the International Energy Agency.
In 2024, the average power consumption in sub-Saharan Africa was only 500 kWh per person annually, lower than the global average of over 3,000 kWh, according to S&P Global Energy data. This low per capita consumption is expected to persist because the region’s inadequate infrastructure limits electricity access in rural areas, leads to high energy costs and cannot keep pace with rapid population growth.
Various initiatives to increase electrification have gained momentum, but significant barriers remain, particularly in rural regions. Governments have prioritized rural electrification in their national development strategies, but progress has been limited.
Kenya has implemented effective strategies to enhance electricity access, including robust measures to expand its grid and improve power supply through on- and off-grid solutions. Over the past decade, Kenya has doubled its electricity access rate, providing a model for other African nations. The success of such initiatives largely hinges on integrating renewable energy sources, particularly small solar PV systems.
Small solar PV systems are increasingly recognized as viable solutions to the electricity access challenges faced by remote communities. They not only provide essential power to underserved populations but act as a temporary measure while more extensive infrastructure development is underway. Additionally, hybrid systems that combine existing diesel generators with solar PV components are gaining traction, offering cost reductions and enhanced energy security for users dependent on conventional power sources.
While it is clear that solar energy has the potential to meet the electrification needs of millions of Africans, fostering an environment for renewable energy uptake is crucial. Regulatory frameworks, financial incentives and distributed energy solutions are fundamental to overcoming barriers.
Governments must work toward establishing conducive regulatory environments that encourage investments in renewables while ensuring that rural electrification strategies prioritize access to clean energy sources. Initiatives such as the World Bank’s Scaling Solar program, which offers risk guarantees and supports project feasibility, are a step in this direction. As Africa navigates its electricity access challenges, innovative financing models and public-private partnerships will play an invaluable role in unlocking the potential of renewable energy.
Africa requires $277 billion annually to implement its nationally defined contributions and meet the 2030 climate goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to Climate Policy Initiative estimates. About half of this amount is needed for clean energy projects. However, annual climate finance flows only cover about 11% of these needs, with most represented by debt rather than equity financing.
Sustainable finance instruments — green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds and loans — can help close the financing gap for African countries. In 2024, new placements of sustainable debt in Africa reached a record $13 billion, according to the Environmental Finance Bond Database (see footnote). In 2025, bond placements may be at least comparable with these figures, while the results for loans may vary depending on market conditions closer to the end of the year.
Given the continent’s diverse environmental and social challenges, African issuers have various options for labeling their issuances. Investments in solar, wind and hydropower projects — as well as projects that promote LNG for cooking as a less carbon-intensive alternative to traditional practices — could qualify as “green” due to their positive environmental impacts in the local context.
Use-of-proceeds financings — bonds or loans where issuers commit to exclusively allocate the proceeds to projects with clear environmental or social benefits — accounted for about 74% of total sustainable debt volumes in 2024. Since a green or social label requires the issuer to use the proceeds exclusively to finance green or social projects and to periodically report on allocation and impact, these financings could address investor confidence issues. They may also attract a specialized investor base, such as thematic funds and multilateral development institutions, with mandates that correspond to the development of specific projects. The strength of green labeling in Africa can also be supported by the fact that many green projects, such as solar plant construction, are associated with strong social co-benefits, including employment generation and better access to electricity.
Sustainability-linked financing, mostly comprising loans, accounted for 26% of total sustainable debt placements for African issuers in 2024, compared with a global average of 11%. Funds raised through such instruments are for general purposes, but the financial characteristics can vary if issuers achieve or miss certain key performance indicators. These types of financing could enable the transition journey for companies from hard-to-abate sectors.
Although less common, these instruments can also be issued by sovereign governments and could formalize and strengthen sovereign sustainability commitments for external stakeholders. For example, in September 2025, Côte d’Ivoire secured a $504.6 million sustainability-linked loan with Standard Chartered Bank, covered by a dual guarantee from the World Bank through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. The loan’s financial characteristics (coupon step-down) were tied to environmental targets, including growing the country’s share of non-hydro renewable energy to 11% of installed electrical capacity by 2030 from 1% in 2023.
Despite the positive environmental impacts of projects associated with labeled debt and the benefits these instruments offer to African issuers, several challenges still hinder African countries’ ability to attract funding:
Raising labeled debt instruments can address some of these broader concerns. Since these instruments frequently correspond to multilateral lending institution mandates, development institutions may act as anchor investors in transactions, signaling credibility to the market. These institutions have tools that could provide credit enhancements, such as guarantees, to offset credit risks, which may help attract a broader investor base and lower borrowing costs for issuers. African sovereigns and domestic financial institutions could also lead financing efforts, as they both benefit from higher ratings (in the local context) and have a positive track record of borrowing externally.
Africa is at a critical juncture in its energy transition, with vast opportunities for innovation, investment and renewable energy. The shift from a fossil fuel-dominated energy mix to a more diversified and sustainable system could uplift millions of people across the continent. However, this journey will require a concerted effort to overcome financial, regulatory and infrastructural barriers.
To promote renewable energy investments, Africa must prioritize political stability and establish clear, long-term policy frameworks. This strategy will enhance investor confidence and create an appealing environment for domestic and international capital. Developing innovative financing mechanisms and strengthening public-private partnerships will be crucial in mobilizing resources to tap into Africa’s renewable energy potential.
While the path ahead may be complex, a commitment to clean energy can yield significant benefits for local communities and support global sustainability efforts. As African countries embrace renewable energy, they can position the continent as a leader in the global shift toward sustainable solutions. Ultimately, Africa’s energy transition requires stakeholders to recognize the interconnectedness of sustainability initiatives, energy access programs and economic development strategies.
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
