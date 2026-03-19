Some feedstocks are classified as drop-in solutions and could be fed directly into existing facilities. Others require the implementation of dedicated processes and the development of new value chains. Although these pathways could displace conventional feedstocks, including naphtha or NGLs, their impact on the chemical industry would differ based on the process and stage at which they enter the value chain.

Drivers behind sustainable chemicals

There are two main reasons why companies aim for more sustainable production. The main driver is the implementation of a tighter regulatory environment. Regulation could impact chemical companies either directly or indirectly through downstream industries and end-use markets, down to end-consumers. In the past 15 years, regulations have been developed across several jurisdictions to reduce pollution and health hazards related to the production, use and disposal of chemicals and polymers. This is the case for plastics, which account for about 50% of total chemical production, with the development of a comprehensive framework in Europe, such as the Single-Use Plastic Directive, the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and the End-of-Life Vehicle Regulation, promoting recycling and circular feedstock. In Europe and several other countries, the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility schemes and subsequent taxes on virgin plastics have supported funding for circular initiatives and recycling projects. Apart from the regulatory push, some companies set voluntary targets and market sustainable products, relying on consumer awareness and brand recognition, to command a markup on their sustainable products and packaging and justify sustainability investments.

In most instances, sustainable chemicals compete with their conventional equivalents, which are derived from traditional hydrocarbons such as crude oil, coal, natural gas or NGLs. Hence, the state of the chemical industry impacts the competitive landscape and the fate of sustainable chemicals.

Downturn in the chemical industry is impacting investments

The chemical industry is in a period of prolonged downturn, which is both longer and deeper than previous cycles. While the underlying demand for chemicals and polymers continues to grow, driven largely by population growth and prosperity in highly populous developing regions, demand has fallen short of expectations, primarily due to a slowdown in China's economy.