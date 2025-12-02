Despite the sector’s strong position, we observed several, mostly long-term risks that could impact data center debtholders in transactions that S&P Global Ratings has analyzed.

Overbuilding and overinvestment: This is a longer-term concern given the robust development pipeline. There are numerous sources of data center demand, including data storage, cloud computing, content, enterprise, network providers and, of course, AI-related uses. However, if demand falters due to slower-than-anticipated AI adoption, we could see a surge in vacancy. Some of the tenants may fail, reposition, or consolidate into bigger tech companies and therefore no longer need space. One potential mitigant is that sufficient demand from other providers may keep existing facilities utilized even without AI demand, although that argument may falter as the proportion leans toward more complex AI applications. Overbuilding risk could magnify because capital expenditure needs for new builds, especially among hyperscalers, are so high and may make up an increasing tranche of overall spending. This may concentrate the financing risk associated with this sector since only a small number of very large firms can handle the massive capital needs of hyperscalers, leaving firms more exposed to any disruption. Effective data center risk management can help mitigate these risks.

Rollover risk and low residual value: Historically situated in regions where the combined costs of land, power and taxes are low, data center assets tend to be less differentiated than other real estate. While we believe the underlying lease agreements support data center cash flow, particularly for wholesale data centers with long-term net leases, we believe there are rollover risks at maturity. This rollover risk may also be heavily concentrated in the period roughly 10 years from now, given recent rapid leasing growth. With high current demand, we have not seen many examples of repurposing data centers for alternative uses. However, we have seen industrial and even office real estate repurposed for data centers. We view the repurposing of data centers to be limited, given the location of assets in more remote locations, which limits their residual value.

Technology and obsolescence risks: Long-term, we believe the main obsolescence risks stem from technology innovations that may reduce the need for space, or advancements that may render older data centers less competitive. Most AI-related demand will reside in purpose-built new facilities. AI inferencing may require data centers closer to metro centers where real estate is at a premium, leading to re-leasing challenges for large bespoke properties in secondary or tertiary locations with fewer prospective tenants.