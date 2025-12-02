S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Look Forward — 2 December 2025
Data center and AI infrastructure investment are expected to continue growing at pace. Market fundamentals are healthy, but high capital intensity and investor appetite also bring risks for data center financing, owners/operators, and technology companies’ ambitions.
Highlights
Data center and AI infrastructure investment has grown rapidly, with its contribution to economic growth already evident. Sector market fundamentals are healthy, and digital infrastructure has become a central theme for investors and lenders. With the AI transformation still in its early stages, we expect this will remain the case for several years, supported by robust demand, limited supply, strong earnings, high prices and narrow corporate spreads.
However, with such capital intensity and investor appetite, competition is also increasing fast. This could lead to higher leverage, unsustainable asset valuations, reduced spread differentiation across the asset-quality spectrum and more aggressive financing structures. These are all typical ingredients for busts and highlight the importance of data center risk management.
Other longer-term risks for data centers include overbuilding, lower residual values, obsolescence, tenant credit quality and regulatory requirements. We believe these risks will not be uniform among market participants should AI revenue promises fade.
Over the past five years, transactions in data centers reached about $450 billion, financed with over $300 billion of debt, according to Infralogic data. Two-thirds of this aggregate amount was effectively spent over the past two years, making data centers the most invested infrastructure asset class over the period, above solar technology. Some forecasts project total sector financing needs in the trillions over the next five years. The repayment of these sizable borrowings may depend on the future revenue that AI can create on a sustainable and long-term basis, especially for companies that invested heavily but have yet to generate profit, and as structures evolve and new (smaller and riskier) borrowers emerge. This introduces risks for investors as well as data center real estate. We do not believe these risks will be uniform, however, nor likely to surface in the near term, given the seemingly insatiable demand driven by the AI transformation and limited supply. We will be watching for signs that a riskier environment is emerging, including more speculative construction, notably increasing valuation levels, more aggressive financing structures and more tolerance for operating risks. These factors underscore the need for comprehensive data center risk management strategies.
Construction spending on data centers, as reported by the US Census Bureau (CB), soared by 28% year over year for the 12 months ended June 2025, and is up 331% since mid-2021. In stark comparison, private-sector spending on overall non-residential construction fell 4% over the last 12 months.
Still, while we have heard of some instances of speculative data center building, the majority of projects are pre-leased, or built to satisfy the seemingly insatiable existing demand. This has kept market fundamentals and valuations healthy, with occupancy and effective rents rising rapidly.
And despite recent gains in supply, data center construction remains limited by significant supply-side physical and logistical constraints, including long lead times, limited suitable land, rising development costs, challenges related to power supply availability, and — to a lesser extent for now — water. Project developers have remained prudent so far in addressing these issues up front and by pre-contracting projects to limit speculative risk and the fallback of oversupply, as occurred in the early 2000s after the dot-com era. At that time, vacancy rates reached 50% to 70% in cities/regions such as Northern Virginia, Dallas and Silicon Valley, leading to valuation crashes. Therefore, we expect healthy market conditions to remain for the next few years as demand continues to outpace supply.
Overall, the combination of strong earnings, record-high equity prices and narrow corporate spreads is providing ample opportunity to fund large-scale spending, which we expect to add meaningfully to economic growth in the near term.
These supply-side constraints mean there are effectively fewer eligible projects going forward, and hence, capital providers face investment opportunity scarcity. More competition to finance transactions may result in more aggressive financing structures.
While we have observed a relatively disciplined market since the data center boom started two years ago, an increasing imbalance between high investment demand and limited supply of quality projects may translate into more aggressive valuations down the road. Recent record-low data center cap rates of 4.4% (per Colliers/CBRE data) correspond to EBITDA multiples well above 25x, in the upper range of the best-quality infrastructure asset classes. This may result in more financial leverage, weaker security packages or liquidity buffers, and reduced spread differentiation to reflect asset quality. It may also lead to even more financial innovation to satisfy demand, including financing of a broader scope of assets, such as power generation and electrical components, with diminishing distinction of perceived risk of the underlying assets. A rule of thumb is that for each dollar spent on a data center building, three dollars are invested in equipment that goes into it, including GPUs and cooling systems. This clearly opens more doors for debt investors. Effective data center risk assessment is essential to navigate these complexities.
Data center operators can choose from a variety of debt financing options, some examples of which have been analyzed by S&P Global Ratings. For new construction, project financing is typically available from capital providers, including banks. Once construction is complete and operations are stabilized, many operators have issued structured finance/securitization debt (asset-backed securities or commercial mortgage-backed securities) backed by lease income from the tenant (or mortgage payments from owners). There has been about $50 billion worth of such financing between 2021 and September 2025, per our analysis of Green Street data. The two largest US data center real estate investment trusts by market capitalization, Equinix and Digital Realty, rely on corporate debt issuance.
Due to the size, energy and environmental requirements of their projects, other hyperscalers will likely seek capital in the private credit markets and may diversify sources via partnerships, given capital needs in the billions. While appetite from private credit providers is high, the scale of capital needed for these projects is such that only a small number of firms can likely participate. Indeed, in the data center space, scale is a material competitive advantage, and we see deal sizes increasing day after day — with the multi-billion-dollar category no longer the exception. A recent example of this trend was Beignet Investor LLC’s (Beignet) $27.3 billion project to support the construction of Meta/Blue Owl’s 2-GW Hyperion data center. Given the high pace of investment growth, sector allocation may saturate sooner rather than later for these investors. Preqin data suggests that about $50 billion of data center projects were funded by private markets from 2021 through May 2025, similar to the sector's securitization share from 2021 through August 2025. That proportion may change over time, with substantially more growth expected for private credit, including private funds.
Despite the sector’s strong position, we observed several, mostly long-term risks that could impact data center debtholders in transactions that S&P Global Ratings has analyzed.
Overbuilding and overinvestment: This is a longer-term concern given the robust development pipeline. There are numerous sources of data center demand, including data storage, cloud computing, content, enterprise, network providers and, of course, AI-related uses. However, if demand falters due to slower-than-anticipated AI adoption, we could see a surge in vacancy. Some of the tenants may fail, reposition, or consolidate into bigger tech companies and therefore no longer need space. One potential mitigant is that sufficient demand from other providers may keep existing facilities utilized even without AI demand, although that argument may falter as the proportion leans toward more complex AI applications. Overbuilding risk could magnify because capital expenditure needs for new builds, especially among hyperscalers, are so high and may make up an increasing tranche of overall spending. This may concentrate the financing risk associated with this sector since only a small number of very large firms can handle the massive capital needs of hyperscalers, leaving firms more exposed to any disruption. Effective data center risk management can help mitigate these risks.
Rollover risk and low residual value: Historically situated in regions where the combined costs of land, power and taxes are low, data center assets tend to be less differentiated than other real estate. While we believe the underlying lease agreements support data center cash flow, particularly for wholesale data centers with long-term net leases, we believe there are rollover risks at maturity. This rollover risk may also be heavily concentrated in the period roughly 10 years from now, given recent rapid leasing growth. With high current demand, we have not seen many examples of repurposing data centers for alternative uses. However, we have seen industrial and even office real estate repurposed for data centers. We view the repurposing of data centers to be limited, given the location of assets in more remote locations, which limits their residual value.
Technology and obsolescence risks: Long-term, we believe the main obsolescence risks stem from technology innovations that may reduce the need for space, or advancements that may render older data centers less competitive. Most AI-related demand will reside in purpose-built new facilities. AI inferencing may require data centers closer to metro centers where real estate is at a premium, leading to re-leasing challenges for large bespoke properties in secondary or tertiary locations with fewer prospective tenants.
Other technology disruptions could include smaller server sizes that reduce the need for space, as smaller equipment means more can fit into the same building. However, high-density, smaller servers tend to generate more heat, so demand for power could increase as equipment shrinks. Contracts are increasingly priced based on power requirements, as opposed to space.
Power usage efficiency (PUE) is becoming increasingly important. Innovation in building materials or equipment that would drastically improve PUE ratios could render older data centers less competitive, particularly for wholesale facilities. Certain carrier hotels that serve as interconnection points for diverse network carriers reside in older buildings that may have weaker efficiency ratios than more modern facilities. However, this is less of a consideration for retail customers that place more value on cross-connection capabilities with fellow tenants. These customers are typically not as price-sensitive, particularly given smaller retail colocation deployments compared with wholesale customers.
Regulatory/sustainability issues: These factors could pose additional challenges, likely more so for larger projects. Data centers' potential sustainability impacts could also pose regulatory risks. These could add requirements to planning and approvals, such as targets for power use and efficiency. They can also include penalties that apply when groups of data centers create an imbalance in power for regional grid capacity. All of these imply potentially higher costs if regulations tighten. Anecdotally, hyperscalers are seeking off-grid power sources to mitigate this risk.
Many technology companies’ ambitions are linked to both the pace of AI adoption and the capabilities of their data centers. We believe the firms most vulnerable to a slowdown are those that have invested heavily but have yet to turn a profit (or lack a clear path to profitability), rely on external funding, and operate in areas susceptible to rapid technological obsolescence. Similarly, companies that have engaged in debt-financed R&D, capital expenditures, and mergers and acquisitions may face heightened risks. Among software companies, those most at risk are businesses with limited product diversity. Additionally, financial sponsor-owned companies may be particularly vulnerable, as they often carry substantial debt and lack the capital necessary to invest in innovation and compete effectively. These entities also lease data centers, and their fate may hence affect data center earnings. In contrast, the largest firms (e.g., Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta), with diversified revenue streams, are better positioned from both business and credit perspectives. Even in a slower-than-anticipated AI adoption scenario, we do not foresee a significant impact on these types of firms.
We expect data center demand to outpace supply, supporting pricing power for data center owners, at least in the near-to-intermediate term. Still, technological improvements and innovations will almost certainly have implications for the size, locations and specifications of data centers, not to mention re-leasing conditions.
Also, there remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding the timing of widespread AI adoption and the eventual size of the AI market. Long-term data center investment and real estate sector risks include increased competition for opportunities, potential overbuilding, regulation and sustainability concerns, a growing concentration of properties in more remote locations, and declining supply constraints due to potential advancements resulting in higher efficiency and reduced power needs. These risks, in turn, could lead to weaker sector fundamentals, and eventually an imbalance of sellers and buyers driving prices lower, a decoupling of valuations from sustainable long-term revenue streams, and other conditions mimicking past boom/bust cycles.
Much will depend on whether, or how long, market discipline holds.
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
Content Type
Theme
Look Forward Council Theme