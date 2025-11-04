The data center investment macro story is about more than constructing physical buildings. In this sense, the term “data centers” underrepresents the macro impact of AI infrastructure build-out. However, in this discussion, we will use the term as shorthand for a broader macro narrative.

Mapping the AI boom to investment has three major components in the national accounts data. The first is the construction of data centers themselves — and the related investment in power — covered under non-residential buildings. The second is investment in the physical “high-tech” equipment needed to operate the data centers, including racks, servers, mainframes and cooling systems. The third is intangible investment, including the software needed to run data center equipment. Each component has distinct dynamics, as we will illustrate below.

The main economic operators in the data center build-out are the hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alphabet and AWS that provide large-scale cloud computing services. The prominence of hyperscalers in the AI and data center race represents an interesting twist in their macro story. Historically, the tech industry has been viewed as human capital-heavy with a light capex footprint. This was in contrast to manufacturing, which was increasingly capex-heavy and light on employment. With the build-out of large data centers and the race for AI dominance, however, the tech firms’ macro footprint is growing to resemble that of manufacturing.

While the AI race is global, the US is leading the data center story so far. This reflects both the scale of investments to date and the computing capacity necessary to run large language models. S&P Global 451 Research estimates that US data center capacity represents over 40% of the global total, and that figure is projected to continue growing. Asia-Pacific follows, with Europe a distant third.

This paper will focus mainly on the US due to its leading role in the build-out of data centers as well as the availability and timeliness of data. However, the macro analysis in this paper should extend to other economies. A large proviso is that the AI revolution is moving at breakneck speed, so the situation is in flux.