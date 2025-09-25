In addition to the challenges associated with fossil fuel dependence, Africa has some of the lowest electricity access rates worldwide. More than 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity and about 1 billion people have no access to clean cooking options, according to the International Energy Agency.

In 2024, the average power consumption in sub-Saharan Africa was only 500 kWh per person annually, lower than the global average of over 3,000 kWh, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data. This low per capita consumption is expected to persist because the region’s inadequate infrastructure limits electricity access in rural areas, leads to high energy costs and cannot keep pace with rapid population growth.

Various initiatives to increase electrification have gained momentum, but significant barriers remain, particularly in rural regions. Governments have prioritized rural electrification in their national development strategies, but progress has been limited.

Creating an environment that enables renewable energy expansion

Kenya has implemented effective strategies to enhance electricity access, including robust measures to expand its grid and improve power supply through on- and off-grid solutions. Over the past decade, Kenya has doubled its electricity access rate, providing a model for other African nations. The success of such initiatives largely hinges on integrating renewable energy sources, particularly small solar PV systems.

Small solar PV systems are increasingly recognized as viable solutions to the electricity access challenges faced by remote communities. They not only provide essential power to underserved populations but act as a temporary measure while more extensive infrastructure development is underway. Additionally, hybrid systems that combine existing diesel generators with solar PV components are gaining traction, offering cost reductions and enhanced energy security for users dependent on conventional power sources.

While it is clear that solar energy has the potential to meet the electrification needs of millions of Africans, fostering an environment for renewable energy uptake is crucial. Regulatory frameworks, financial incentives and distributed energy solutions are fundamental to overcoming barriers.

Governments must work toward establishing conducive regulatory environments that encourage investments in renewables while ensuring that rural electrification strategies prioritize access to clean energy sources. Initiatives such as the World Bank’s Scaling Solar program, which offers risk guarantees and supports project feasibility, are a step in this direction. As Africa navigates its electricity access challenges, innovative financing models and public-private partnerships will play an invaluable role in unlocking the potential of renewable energy.