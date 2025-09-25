Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

25 September 2025

Look Forward | Episode 10: The American Academy of Actuaries: Shaping Insurance's Future

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow is join by Stephen Smith of the American Academy of Actuaries to explore the intricate relationship between the AAA and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and the modeling techniques used to assess risk in the actuarial landscape and how the industry is preparing for future challenges.

For more content, please register for our upcoming webinar;

Recent NAIC Developments Relating to Insurer Fixed-Income Investments

The NAIC held its Summer National Meeting from August 10-13, and the NAIC Risk-Based Capital Investment Risk and Evaluation (E) Working Group held an interim meeting on September 8 to discuss the RBC treatment of CLOs.  Join us for a dialogue with Larry Hamilton of Mayer Brown to discuss the latest news on CLOs and key investment-related developments from the Summer National Meeting.

