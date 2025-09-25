Look Forward | Episode 10: The American Academy of Actuaries: Shaping Insurance's Future

Andy Critchlow: [00:00:00] Hello, my name's Andy Critchlow. I'm head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and welcome to the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global. In today's rapidly Shifting Markets success depends on anticipating what's next. The professionals who excel are those who can spot emerging trends before they fully materialize.

I'm head of news at S&P Global, commodity Insights, and I'm also the host of the Look Forward Podcast. And on today's episode, we are tackling the subjective actuary in the US as of 2024, the actuarial services market, yes, I can pronounce that correctly, in the US was valued at approximately $19.1 billion and is projected to reach 30 billion.

By, 2030. And in terms of employment, there were around 24,000 actuaries, working in the United States. Filling a function in the economy, that's absolutely vital, really for, the, the, functioning of financial services and, [00:02:00] and business as a, as a whole. And to discuss this, I'm delighted to welcome into the studio, here in London, Stephen Smith, chief Investment Officer of Insurance Investments at Newberger Berman, responsible for advising.

Structuring and managing insurance portfolios across asset classes. In addition, Steven chairs the C-1 subcommittee at the American Academy of Actuaries, and I know that we're gonna get into the Academy's. Work in a little bit more detail. So just to kick us off, what is the academy, Stephen, and it's, what's its relationship specifically with the National Association of Insurance, commissioners and what's your role in that?

Stephen Smith: Sure. So the Academy is a nonpartisan, policy group, that, that provides technical actuarial, ser or advisory to, to. You know, real to policy [00:03:00] makers. And you know, you mentioned the NAIC, that's the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. So they, that is a, So in, in the United States, insurance is regulated, not federally, mostly, at the state level.

And the NAIC is where the different states coordinate on, on, on regulations. So the, you know, among, among other functions. One thing the Academy does is advises the NAIC on on technical and actuarial matters. And that's, you know, so in the scope of, you know, life insurance in particular, and that's where, where I volunteer with the, with the academy, I chair the C-1 Subcommittee.

Also, the Life Investment and Capital Adequacy Committees, it's for, those are both within the life insurance, world. So I, you know, with, with the C one subcommittee work in particular, I'm, helping the academy on anything related to life insurance investment capital that comes up at the NAIC.

Andy Critchlow: Just to kind [00:04:00] of frame life insurance as a subject in the United States, I mean, I is, it is, is life heavily insured in the United States when compared to other developed economies?

Stephen Smith: That's, you know, that's a great question. It's, so certainly the, the, the most heavily insured on life are, are gonna be Japan and Taiwan.

And actually I think in reverse order, Taiwan is largest life insurance market as a percent of GDP in the, in the world. Japan is way up there. To be honest, I don't know how the United States compares to say the United Kingdom or other, other European countries, I mean the growth. And this is, this is gonna be important for kind of what we, we were talking about later that a lot of, there's been a lot of growth in the life insurance space, but really that growth has been in, you know, in, in specific types of universal life and also annuities.

Of course. So which all falls under the broader, you know, the broader life insurance umbrella. And it's all gets regulated, in the, under that life insurance umbrella.

Andy Critchlow: It's, a, a fascinating subject. And it, it occupies a lot of people's [00:05:00] conversations at the moment, either at, you know, at dinner parties or at, you know, round tables.

I was at a, a function in the city, last week and, this whole subject of the, the changing demographics and more people, you know, hitting that. You know, 50 plus age bracket and of course life insurance, annuities, these are all services in the financial sector that people start to think about when they get older.

Right. And in economies like the United States. In Europe here, the UK especially populations are getting, getting older. So it's, an interesting space. So in the, in the scope of the current project on, CLOs collateralized, loan obligations, capital, why is that important to the market?

Stephen Smith: So CLOs have been a growing asset class for, you know, at least for US insurers, we have very good data on US insurance investments.

That's the, you know, that's where the most, transparency is out of any other market insurance [00:06:00] market in the world. We can see that. I mean, just over the last decade or so, CLOs have gone from. I mean, rounding to zero in terms of, of an investment up to now 4.5% of total assets held. And that's of for life insurers.

Right? And that that's four point a half percent of, you know, approaching $5 trillion. So it's a winds up being a large amount of, of, you know, it's a large share. It's a non-trivial share of the, of the US life insurers portfolios. It's also, if you look at it in reverse, roughly speaking, so CLOs have.

Multiple tranches, that are issued. If you look at the triple A tranche, so the most senior, lowest credit risk tranche, about 20% of all outstanding CLOs are owned by insurers. If you look at the next three down, the double A, single A and triple B. Roughly half of all outstanding, of those tranches are held by insurers, and then the double B is back to around 20%.

So there's, there's a, like insurers make up a very important [00:07:00] part of the investor base of CLOs and especially in the investment grade mezzanine tranches from, double A down through triple B.

Andy Critchlow: And those mezzanine tranches. I mean, how much. What, what's their share of the total market? 'cause that's a big number.

You, you know, $5 trillion is huge.

Stephen Smith: Yeah. So the, I mean, so the trip, so, I guess again, there, there's still two ways of looking at it from the perspective of like total CLOs being the universe. We consider the majority of the dollars are in, or the plurality of dollars are in triple A. That's by far the thickest tranche.

And so for any given CLO that's issued, the double A, single A Triple B might both be about five, it might be, might be about 5% each. You know, there's a, then there's a residual tranche of, call it around 8% at issue, and then all of the rest goes to the triple A. So most of it is, is triple A, but for. Right. But for insurers, you know, their, you know, life insurers anyway are invested.

You know, a little bit less than half of their total [00:08:00] investments into CLOs or triple A's. And the rest is mostly double A, single A, triple B, you know, they have some double B, some residual tranche. But so, you know, so if you figure four point half percent in total, you know, maybe 2% or so is, is, is invested in those, mezzanine, investment grade tranches.

Andy Critchlow: How does the academy's work differ from the SSGs work?

Stephen Smith: So, yeah, so just to, to level set a little bit, there is this, you know, there, there have been a couple of different projects that started somewhat in parallel with NAIC to tackle capital charges for CLOs. So, as CLO, you know, regulars have noticed that CLOs are making up a larger share of investment portfolios.

So, and, and as of today, a CLO. Capital requirement is the same as a corporate bond capital requirement of, of the same rating, but the risk characteristics are, are different despite that same capital [00:09:00] charge. So as, as CLOs have become more material, so the industry regulators have wanted to look into, updating capital charge.

So with that. With that objective, really two parallel projects were started that are somewhat merging together now. But the first project that started was SSG, that is the structured securities group. It's NAIC staff who are working to, set aside ratings. Mm-hmm. So, as I said before, capital charges are based on ratings.

Today, the SSG approach is to. Ignore the ratings of each CLO and instead run it through a model that is developed and maintained by the NAIC and reassign it to a different, effectively to a different rating, although it's, it's to a designation technically. So, but it would still map into corporate bond charges.

So, for example, they might take a, a triple B CLO, there might be something the model sees in it that, that actually it seems riskier and it might get mapped to a triple C. Bond rating, just as an example. [00:10:00] Or it could go the other way too. Like a single egg might turn into a triple A. So that, that's the basic SSG approach.

The academy approach is, is a little bit different in that our, our objective is to. Not rely on the corporate bond factors, but to come up with a new set of factors for CLOs. And then those fact, and once we have a new set of factors, we don't think we need to model each individual CLO going forward. At least that's our, that's our hope is that we can use either a rating or some other, you know, simple. Combination of statistics. So it may be weighted average rating on the underlying collateral or credit support or something like this to, to i to categorize each CLO into, into a risk bucket. So that, that, so that's the main difference. But I, I should, I just wanna make clear, this isn't a competitive process between the academy, SSG, we're actually collaborating with the SSG, the SSG joins us in our weekly meetings, that.

On, on, on working through this. And they are helping us with [00:11:00] our runs at the same time as, as doing the project that the, NAIC is mandated that they do as well. So I, I think these two projects are, merging over time.

Andy Critchlow: Okay. So you're putting a final number on it ultimately.

Stephen Smith: Yeah. Yeah, yeah. Like our output is a number.

The SSG output is kinda reassigning a designation. Right, right.

Andy Critchlow: Yeah. The, the, as, as a, former Wall Street Journal financial journalist, I think I prefer that outcome 'cause I could see that that would be, be a good story. 'cause there's gonna be some big numbers right on, on, on the end of those, those assumptions.

The, you mentioned the model that, These instruments run through? I mean, is that a kind of stress test? What's it looking for specifically?

Stephen Smith: So there, so again, I guess there are still these two separate modeling approaches. But you would you, I think. Very roughly speaking, stress test is, is fair, but it's, you know, a, you know, if you think of like when a rating [00:12:00] is assigned.

Mm-hmm. And obviously there are many people in this building who will know this a lot better than I will, but there's, you know, there is AAA stress test effectively, and if you can pass that, you get to be triple A. There's a double, a stress test that's, you know, a little bit, you know, it's a little bit easier and, and so on and so forth.

The academy model. Is, is built a little differently so that we are, rather than trying to meet a specific threshold, we are just trying to quantify the risk at a particular point in the tail of the risk distribution. And right now all of our, like, ultimately the regulars have to decide where in the tail.

But for per, for just purposes of coming up with some kind of number, for now, we are using what's called the CTE 90. That's conditional tail expectation. 90. It means, you know, we run 10,000 scenarios. We throw away the best 9,000, we're just left the worst 10%. And then we take the average of those and that becomes basically our risk measure.

Andy Critchlow: So the, you've heard the, the financial, term for the next year though? The, the, the condi, [00:13:00] the CT nine CT 90. Yeah. Yeah. CTE 90. That's right. We love it. I guess, you know, kind of linked into that another question that I have. You know, I guess modeling these things and understanding that market was simpler before an event like COVID, how did that change your thinking at all, or the academy's work or any of these studies that's going on?

Because it was a very sort of, you know, a, a kind of black swan event. No one kind of saw it coming, but it, it definitely did have an impact on life expectation.

Stephen Smith: Sure. Yeah. Well, it, it, so it had a, actually, I'll tell you, it, it, it did, but let me even dive in. There's a specific impact it had on CLOs that, that we've had to, that, that we've had to work through on this project.

So, something that is something true about CLOs and not corporate bonds is a clo, will never really have a default. typically in a typically structured CLO there won't be a default event until the final maturity date when, there is, when there's not [00:14:00] enough, money available to pay principal.

But there are many scenarios where if the underlying pool of loans is under stress. The a CLO might defer interest payments, you know, in particular if it's one of these mezzanine CLO tranches. So for example, if the, there's stress underlying the triple B tranche and the double B tranche might stop paying interest to, to shore up cash to make the tranches above it safer.

But when they do that, they bill that, that interest capitalizes, it's called payment in kind or PIK. So the, it's effectively the principle that is owed to the investors into those tranches grows over time. Mm-hmm. Now. Normally you would think if that's growing, that's probably a bad sign and, and we should expect that some kind of loss will be experienced by those investors at some point.

However, COVID provides this really interesting counter example where during COVID, there was this immediate stress. In, in the, in, in the system, there were, you know, loans were were being downgraded to triple C or were is it, so this was triggering [00:15:00] just through the automatic structure of a CLO. It was triggering PIKs.

It was triggering, triggering deferral of interest on mezzanine tranches. Largely speaking, as we worked through COVID, those tranches wound up being money. Good. They, they had to pay out more than they would've because of that deferred interest that, you know, there's interest on interest, but they were.

Basically able to, able to make those payments in the end. And, you know, our initially and our, our thought in modeling was to say, was to treat, the, deferral of interest. Like if you failed to make an interest payment, that should tell us something. It should tell us you are probably about to, experience losses.

But COVID provides a counter example to that. It's more complicated there. If you have a severe stress followed by a quick recovery, tranches may defer interest and then recover.

Andy Critchlow: That's really fascinating because. You know, when, when COVID happened, I think all our fears were that, that this is the mother of all financial crises and, and you know, you saw it in different asset classes.

I know here on the commodity side [00:16:00] at S&P, you know, WTI crude going into, into negative territory, something that had never been seen before. But actually from what you're saying, if I'm understanding it right, actually the insurance market, that it reacted in a way completely differently to what.

The big fear was right. It was, and in many ways that probably proves all the, that all the stress test measures, all the guardrails that put in place worked really well.

Stephen Smith: Yeah. And, and even in the financial crisis, CLOs came out largely unscathed. And, and, and frankly, the, the structures got more conservative, less levered after the financial crisis anyway, even though even during the financial crisis they actually performed well.

So there is a lot of history and, and that, and that kind of, I think that leads to a tension in the, you know, the work that we're doing and also just in the debate that is happening in the broader insurance regulatory community between those who. You know, on the one hand there, there are people who will point to the actual empirical history, which shows [00:17:00] CLOs don't like.

Historically, it's just especially investment grade CLOs, it is just very rare to experience a default ever, even through some very severe stresses On the other hand. The underlying all of the assets that actually underlie those CLOs, they're, they're almost entirely below investment grade. Like we know there is risk.

We also know that over time the recoveries after default on the underlying, these underlying loans have been getting worse and worse. So there is this tension between, well, historically CLOs have not experienced credit losses. However, you can come up with reasons why. They might in the future, right?

They would, especially recoveries, getting, getting worse and interest rates rising, right? Which means all of the companies, you know, these loans are all floating rate. The companies are borrowing at floating rate, which means it's getting harder for them to make, to make their loan payments with, with higher rates now.

Andy Critchlow: What sort of connection is there to, you know, broader money markets in the US with, with, with how these loans perform? [00:18:00] I mean, you know,, say what the Fed does, et cetera.

Stephen Smith: So, yeah. So they are, so they are all floating rates. So they, they, they always say all, they are almost all floating rates, right? So they pay, you know, they pay SOFR plus a contractual spread.

So, as you know, I mean, now the Fed is, is cutting again, so that, you know that, SOFR will, you know, quickly follows what the, what the Fed does, which means the interest payments are coming down. It's also, but, you know, fortunately there is. There is asset liability matching inside of a CLO. So all of the assets of a CLO, these bank loans or, or middle market loans are floating rate.

All of the debt t tranches on MO most, for most CLOs, the debt tranches, that are issued are also floating rate. So mostly that, you know, that's SOFR just passes through. Of course, the difference is the, you know, there are more assets than liabilities in a CLO and so you might issue, you might raise.

You know, let's say you raise $500 million for a CLO, you'll buy. You know, something like $460 million of loans, there's [00:19:00] an extra 40. So it is slightly beneficial for the CLO structure if rates rise. And in that sense, assuming that rates rising doesn't also cause the, bank loans to be more likely to.

Andy Critchlow: So that excess is like a buffer within the clo, is it?

Stephen Smith: Yeah. And that is all effectively owned by what's called the residual tranche. So they're whoever owns the equity in the CLO, if there's money left over at the end, like they keep all of it, but they're also the first to lose money when there's, losses on, on the pool of loans.

Andy Critchlow: Got it. Got it. Got it.

What resources is the Academy using to undertake this study?

Stephen Smith: So it, so the academy is, you know, the, the work is all done by volunteers. So we are

Andy Critchlow: Wow.

Stephen Smith: Like, like, like myself. Yeah. So we're, you know, we we're, you know, no one's for better or worse, no one's paying us to do the work. Right. So it's, it's mostly actuary.

It's all actuaries. And you know, those who work at a combination of asset managers like I do, or who work at life insurers or who work at consultants or in, actually in some cases who are retired. And this is a, a way to stay connected to the profession, keep, keep active so that. There's, so that those are the, the people [00:20:00] doing the work.

But in addition to that, we've been very fortunate to get really, really great support from the broader community, including S&P. You know, S&P has been hugely helpful to us. They, they've made available, they're, they're structured finance team, but we've been able to, to spend a lot of time with, actually the ACLI that's, a trade group representing, US life insurers has,

also been helpful. They've, they've allowed, they owned the model, for corporate bonds. They've allowed us to, to, to use that to model the underlying loans so that, Yeah. And, and just in, in, I mean, just in general, I mean the, the whole industry, I mean the CLO portfolio managers, risk teams, across life insurers and asset managers have all, made themselves available to us to, I mean, to help train up, you know, not, not every actuary on this group is necessarily, you know, came into this project having spent decades working on CLOs.

Right. I mean, there, there's a. Diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. So, you know, I think especially the, the broader community was really helpful in, in helping, helping people on the, [00:21:00] on this volunteer group get up to speed.

Andy Critchlow: So it's really sort of taken a village to, to pull this thing together.

It's interesting though that, that you, you've managed to pull together such a broad spectrum of, you know, expertise from, from, from the industry. People must really see a benefit in this study then to commit that time.

Stephen Smith: Either benefit in a study or a fear of it being done wrong.

Andy Critchlow: Right, right. Okay. Yeah. Yeah.

I mean, on, on that, that question then what, I mean, you know, what, what could go wrong?

Stephen Smith: Yeah. Well, I mean, if you get the capital charges wrong, I mean, it's bad in either direction, right? So if the capital charges are too high, you, you. Pulling, choking off this source of capital for CLOs, which in turn chokes off a source of capital for the underlying loans.

And these are, you know, these are generally small, smaller companies. You know, they like it, it, we don't, and again, I'm not, I am not an expert on the, on the finance side of, of these companies, but I would imagine having capital available is probably good for them. So that's, yeah. So we don't want them too high.

We also don't want them too [00:22:00] low because then you, you may see insurers take on excess risk by buying more of these than is appropriate for their portfolios. And, and then, you know, then regulators will, will not have the advanced warning of, of potential issues, solvency issues that RBC is meant to give them.

Andy Critchlow: It's a seat at the table that you want to have then, to have a stake in what those outcomes are. Yeah. Can you give us some details? What's in the study?

Stephen Smith: Yeah, absolutely. So we are, this is, you know, really important, that we want because internal consistency is important. We do not want, and, and there's, there's this con, there's this phrase that's been, bandied about a lot recently called Equal capital for equal risk.

That is a directive from the NAIC at this point. So we want to find a way to model CLOs such that the whole framework is internally consistent. You know, when we include, especially corporate bonds, right? So we don't want CLOs to look cheap or expensive in capital terms versus bonds. So the way, the way we do that, we are using that corporate [00:23:00] bond model that, you know, that the, that acl that the A CLI has, has given us access to that was, and developed, I mean they paid Moody's to develop it.

And we're, we've got that, we've got that model. We are using it. To run, these 10,000 economic scenarios I mentioned earlier on the entire underlying pool of loans that sits inside of the CLOs. We then identify, so there's 10,000 scenarios. We have a, a statistical technique to identify 17 key scenarios that are all fairly deep in the tail.

These are all bad outcome kind of scenarios, and we, we run each of those.

Andy Critchlow: Give us an idea of some of these bad scenarios then. What?

Stephen Smith: Well, so I mean, there's,

Andy Critchlow: are we talking plague and, and

Stephen Smith: well, well, so the model doesn't work exactly that way. There's no narrative to the model. It's just a quantitative one.

The, the numbers are enough defaults that, you know, the defaults like have never happened before. Right, right. And that's important. The worst case scenario is not the worst case in the history. It's a forward looking model where something much worse could happen and we have to assign some probability [00:24:00] to something much worse happening.

I mean, and if we otherwise, well historically. Investment grade CLOs basically don't default. It would be very easy if we weren't assigning that.

Andy Critchlow: That's a really interesting concept. 'cause I think that most people's misunderstanding of risk is that it's based on the last major risk event that the market saw.

And it's not is it's, as you said, it's

Stephen Smith: Daily

Andy Critchlow: Yeah. It's the worst, worst, worst right. Possible computation from what we would see in the data.

Stephen Smith: That's right. Yeah. So we take those 17 varying degrees of kind of worse that we could see scenarios. We run each of them through, a, a, we run each of them through the waterfall structure, which is what we call just this idea that losses get distributed from the bottom of the CLO up to the top.

So we identify where the losses are in each tranche of each CLO, and then finally, once we've identified those losses, we convert them into capital charges by applying a few other adjustments. You know, most importantly. Taking out the amount of risk that is already [00:25:00] incorporated in the reserves that insurance companies hold.

And then, you know, seeing how much risk is left over for the, you know, for, for the capital charge.

Andy Critchlow: This is a task to me that would seem like, would, you know, potentially AI could have a big impact in how. Maybe not this study, but future studies are, conducted or the, the, the outcomes. Are you starting to see any of that?

Does that play a part?

Stephen Smith: I mean, I mean I, I, this is a more mundane version of ai, but I mean, already some of the code that we have written has been AI assisted, for this project. So it has, it has found its way in, but in the, I think the more

Andy Critchlow: It made it quicker. Right. To do, do you think?

Stephen Smith: Yeah. Oh, absolutely.

Absolutely. Yeah. It, it, but, you know, in the sense of what we haven't done, which I think is kind of the, you know, the more sexy version of AI would be to have AI just kind of give AI the broad parameters and say, solve the math problem. We have, we haven't done that. Right. The, and, and you know, the truth is we're trying, like our, I think we're, we're much more heavily constrained than, then.

[00:26:00] Something like a machine learning type of a, an approach would lead to, 'cause we. We want to be consistent with what has already been done and what's already in the system, and that that heavily constrain us. So we're not exact, we're not really playing in a sandbox where we're just trying to get the best, most precise measure of the risk purely.

I mean, we want to be as, as precise and, and accurate as we can be with the risk, but subject to the constraint that we are taking an approach that is, that is consistent with other areas within RBC.

Andy Critchlow: So what you've just described, this document, this study to me. This sounds like the most important document in the.

Financial services that's about to come out. I think that everyone needs to see this. So what will the public be able to, will it be made public so that people can, can read this openly?

Stephen Smith: It will be, yeah. I'm not, I'm not sure if it's the most important. Appreciate you saying that. It's.

Andy Critchlow: Drum roll

Stephen Smith: To some there, there are surely someone in the world for whom this is the most important.

I don't know about the [00:27:00] broader world, but it, yeah, it so well

Andy Critchlow: But everyone's insured. I mean, this is the, the, I mean, this is where I find it a fascinating subject. You know, it's, it's insurance is, is, is probably after your home loan, the second most important decision you're gonna make. Financially, anyone's gonna make.

Okay, so it's wood. I would say this, if you're gonna read anything, read this.

Stephen Smith: I appreciate that. Thanks.

Yeah, so, so it is all, yeah, it's all, it's all public. Actually most recently on September 8th, I think it was Monday the eighth, we presented an update on this study to the NAIC, and that is the, the, the, the.

Entire presentation is public on, on the NAIC website. And we will, and on the American Academy of Actuaries website and will, you know, but that was a status update. Ultimately, we will have a full report that, again, will be made public. I mean it, and it will be as transparent as we're allowed to. I mean,

there are a couple of vendors that, that we're using where we're not necessarily allowed to disclose like their, the underlying assumptions that came for their data, but outside of that, like every part that we legally can make transparent will [00:28:00] be, will be transparent to the public.

Andy Critchlow: So it's gonna be made, publicly available.

What else will the NAIC do with it?

Stephen Smith: So, that's a great question. The Academy is, is advising, but we have no authority to implement. Mm-hmm. That is all up to the NAIC and to the states. So we will, we will present our, our, our recommendations and then it's the NAIC, they, they might. I just say thank you.

You all are brilliant. We're just adopting it just like this. You, they might adopt it with some adjustments or they could completely discard it, right? They, they, I mean it's, you know, it's plausible that, you know, the SSG has this alternative approach that I mentioned of while we're collaborating together on, on this approach, it's possible regulators say.

You know what, the SSG approach is just a better way of doing it than, than the academy. I mean, they will, you know, that will either way. I, I would expect 2026 to be kind of a key year for seeing how that, how that turns out. The, the SSG approach is being, was gonna be implemented 2025 [00:29:00] year end, it looks like that's getting delayed to 2026.

Just to give time, I think, to give regulators the choice between the two.

Andy Critchlow: Is there a scenario where they would ask you to make revisions or give you,

Stephen Smith: Yeah, they certainly could. And we're, we're trying to build that into the, into the timeline. I mean, the, in order for 2026 year-end implementation to happen, we need to have the numbers finalized by April 30th.

So we are, you know, our goal is to have the, our next. A big report ready by January. So that gives time for, or, you know, for a round of, of feedback and, and, and doing the work again. And of course, like you, there's, there's no, there's no law at the universe that says the whole thing couldn't be delayed till 2027.

I think there's a lot of, but I, I think there's a lot of, you know, a lot of desire on, on the part of basically everybody to put this to bed in 26 if possible.

Andy Critchlow: Early 26. Then that's the, the, the kind of key date there. Great. Well, Stephen, thank you so much for coming into the, studio here in London, and thank you so much [00:30:00] for, you know, giving me such a comprehensive view of the work of the academy, the NAIC, but also the importance of actuary globally and insurance.

Bye-bye.