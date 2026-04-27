Look Forward | Episode 28: Post-CERAWeek: Power, Policy and the Electrotech Age

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Look Forward
27 April 2026
Energy has moved back to the center of corporate strategy and public policy—and AI is a major reason why. In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global, host Aries Poon is joined by S&P Global experts Aneesh Prabhu, Ashutosh Singh, and Raoul LeBlanc to map the fast-changing energy reality now confronting utilities, investors, and governments.