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Look Forward

27 April 2026

Look Forward | Episode 28: Post-CERAWeek: Power, Policy and the Electrotech Age

   

Energy has moved back to the center of corporate strategy and public policy—and AI is a major reason why. In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global, host Aries Poon is joined by S&P Global experts Aneesh PrabhuAshutosh Singh, and Raoul LeBlanc to map the fast-changing energy reality now confronting utilities, investors, and governments.

Look Forward

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Content Type

Podcast

Language

English