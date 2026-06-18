Look Forward | Episode 33: Partner Perspectives: Precision in a Shifting Bond Landscape

In this episode of Partner Perspectives, a special miniseries within the Look Forward podcast, host Molly Mintz explores the rapid evolution and enduring resilience of global fixed income markets. Drawing on S&P Global and Vanguard’s joint research, Partner Perspectives: Unlocking Potential Ahead, the conversation examines how geopolitical disruption, technological innovation, and new market innovations and infrastructure are transforming the bond market for issuers, investors, and portfolio managers alike.

Alexandre Birry of S&P Global Ratings provides the macro-credit perspective, explaining that bond markets have remained orderly and functional despite geopolitical uncertainty, energy price volatility, and broader macro risks. He discusses the surge in tech and AI-related issuance, the growing importance of selectivity in credit markets, and the longer-term potential of infrastructure innovations such as tokenization, DeFi, stablecoins, and digital settlement rails.

Matt Chessum of S&P Global Market Intelligence unpacks the growth of global fixed income ETFs, which have expanded into a multi-trillion-dollar market by offering investors diversified bond exposure through a single tradable vehicle. Chessum explains how bond ETFs can improve accessibility, transparency, and price discovery (especially during periods of stress), while also pointing to a future in which digitalization and tokenized market infrastructure further enhance market liquidity and flexibility.

Jeffrey Johnson of Vanguard takes listeners inside the mechanics of bond index fund management, explaining why fixed income indexing is far more complex than it may first appear. With benchmarks like the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index containing roughly 14,000 securities, Johnson describes the “art and science” of sampling, risk alignment, trading, and cost management required to closely track a benchmark. He emphasizes why low-cost bond index funds remain a critical source of diversification and ballast in uncertain markets.