Look Forward | Episode 33: Partner Perspectives: Precision in a Shifting Bond Landscape

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Look Forward
18 June 2026
In this episode of Partner Perspectives, a special miniseries within the Look Forward podcast, host Molly Mintz explores the rapid evolution and enduring resilience of global fixed income markets. Drawing on S&P Global and Vanguard’s joint research, Partner Perspectives: Unlocking Potential Ahead, the conversation examines how geopolitical disruption, technological innovation, and new market innovations and infrastructure are transforming the bond market for issuers, investors, and portfolio managers alike.
Alexandre Birry of S&P Global Ratings provides the macro-credit perspective, explaining that bond markets have remained orderly and functional despite geopolitical uncertainty, energy price volatility, and broader macro risks. He discusses the surge in tech and AI-related issuance, the growing importance of selectivity in credit markets, and the longer-term potential of infrastructure innovations such as tokenization, DeFi, stablecoins, and digital settlement rails.
Matt Chessum of S&P Global Market Intelligence unpacks the growth of global fixed income ETFs, which have expanded into a multi-trillion-dollar market by offering investors diversified bond exposure through a single tradable vehicle. Chessum explains how bond ETFs can improve accessibility, transparency, and price discovery (especially during periods of stress), while also pointing to a future in which digitalization and tokenized market infrastructure further enhance market liquidity and flexibility.
Jeffrey Johnson of Vanguard takes listeners inside the mechanics of bond index fund management, explaining why fixed income indexing is far more complex than it may first appear. With benchmarks like the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index containing roughly 14,000 securities, Johnson describes the “art and science” of sampling, risk alignment, trading, and cost management required to closely track a benchmark. He emphasizes why low-cost bond index funds remain a critical source of diversification and ballast in uncertain markets.
00:00 Introduction to Partner Perspectives and the evolution of fixed income
03:00 Alex Birry on bond market resilience amid geopolitical uncertainty
05:25 Tech issuance, AI disruption, and the new status quo in credit risk
07:50 The future of bond market infrastructure: DeFi, stablecoins, and tokenization
10:45 Matt Chesham on how fixed income ETFs work and why they’ve grown so quickly
13:20 Structural cost advantages, diversification, and the appeal of bond ETFs
16:00 How bond ETFs improve liquidity, price discovery, and market access
20:10 ETFs in volatile markets: resilience, stress scenarios, and risk transfer
24:10 Looking ahead: digitalization, modular bond investing, and market evolution
29:45 Jeffrey Johnson on the complexity of managing bond index funds
31:45 Why fixed income indexing lagged equities and what’s driving adoption now
35:10 How investors use broad and targeted bond index funds
37:10 The “art and science” of tracking the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index
41:20 Why active decision-making powers passive bond portfolios
43:20 Why bonds remain essential as portfolio ballast in uncertain times
45:00 Final takeaways and the importance of collaboration across markets
This podcast was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.