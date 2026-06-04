Look Forward | Episode 30: Middle East Tensions: Power, Pressure Points, and Pathways

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Look Forward
4 June 2026
In this episode of the Look Forward podcast, host Aries Poon is joined by Carlos Pascual, Head of Geopolitics and International Affairs at S&P Global’s Energy Division, to examine the Middle East conflict through a wider geopolitical lens. Drawing on decades of experience in diplomacy, energy security, and international affairs, Carlos explains why this crisis matters far beyond the region.