Look Forward | Episode 3: Market Insights, a Conversation with Dave Ernsberger

This podcast connects you with S&P Global's Look Forward council bringing cutting edge research on long-term trends and transformative (00:01:00) market shifts. Together we are committed to providing the forward-looking intelligence you need to navigate uncertainty with confidence. Welcome everyone to the Look Forward Podcast and joining us today for this episode in the heart of London where we're recording is Dave Ernsberger, co-president of S&P Global Commodity Insights, and a man who has put an indelible mark really on the world of price reporting of commodities.

Began your career in 1996, I believe.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah, that's right.

Andy Critchlow

And, you know, really has, has reported. Held senior leadership positions in the company through really a kind of a dramatic time in commodity markets. And I was looking at where the oil price was in 1996.

Dave Ernsberger

$9 I'm guessing?

Andy Critchlow

No, a little bit more.

$22.

Dave Ernsberger

Oh, okay.

Andy Critchlow

About, but actually if you, (00:02:00) if you adjust that for inflation. That's $45 in today's money.

Dave Ernsberger

I really have been doing this a long time, if that's what inflation has done to the price of oil. Oh my God, yes.

Andy Critchlow

Well, if you work backwards, I think we're at $70 a barrel dated Brent at the moment.

Dave Ernsberger

Yep.

Andy Critchlow

Um. That would be worth $34 barrel in 1996.

Dave Ernsberger

Interesting.

Andy Critchlow

Yeah. Yeah. But interestingly as well, 1996, there was another major technological innovation that changed the world, just like AI is today and, and energy, and I know we're gonna talk about that a little bit.

Dave Ernsberger

The inventing of the invention of the printing press.

Andy Critchlow

The USB

Dave Ernsberger

Oh, okay. Oh,

Andy Critchlow

The USB stick.

Dave Ernsberger

Very good.

Andy Critchlow

Which changed computers forever. Dave, thank you for joining us.

Dave Ernsberger

Yep.

Andy Critchlow

You were recently. and it's, you know, it's good that we started on oil and oil prices because I know that you were recently at the OPEC International seminar

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah.

Andy Critchlow

In Vienna.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah.

Andy Critchlow

A kind of who's who of the global oil, gas, and energy industry coming at a very interesting time.

Of course, 2025 has been anything but dull. What was the, the (00:03:00) mood, vibe that you picked up from, you know, fellow industry leaders that were attending?

Dave Ernsberger

So it's interesting, we actually started the podcast with a little bit of a look back on 96 inflation oil prices. I think the last time OPEC put a, explicit price target in place was around 19.

It was actually. 2001, 2002 when it said it was looking for a price. This is before your time.

Andy Critchlow

Yes.

Dave Ernsberger

They were looking to, to stabilize the oil market within a range of $21 to $28 a barrel, which I'll always remember because, you know, back in 2001, 2002, that felt, you know, pretty bold. Pretty ambitious, to be thinking of $28.

Of course now we've been living in a world of 70, but to your point about inflation adjustment. Where we are today is closer to 34 in those terms. Right. So it's, it's pretty interesting to think about that. And the reason I harken back to that in answering your question is because, at the international seminar in Vienna, it struck (00:04:00) me that in my 30 years of looking at these markets, OPEC has rarely, if ever.

Been quite so successful in delivering against its self-declared targets and its undeclared targets. In terms of, you know, it's the goal of its actions in the, in the oil markets especially. So, OPEC has rarely, if ever been this successful and at the same time. At the event, I sense that OPEC is, is also simultaneously, at a, at a kind of an unprecedented level of sensitivity around the conversation around what it's doing in the market and what its members are doing within the organization, both the members and the, the, group of countries that surround it through the plus structure. So OPEC is simultaneously very successful and very sensitive to commentary right now. And I was reflecting on that, you know, after Vienna and actually getting ready for this (00:05:00) podcast. And I suspect what we're seeing is, you know, OPEC is both responding to the way the world is around it today.

You know, everybody. The, the line of demarcation has shifted from setting the scene for a discussion to trying to control a narrative. I think we're in an era of trying to control a narrative, and I think OPEC is responding to that. Just like other organizations and governments and so on want to try and control a narrative instead of influence a narrative, let's say.

Which it needs to work through. I think as an organization, what is its position really going to be around, the discussion. Because if you're gonna host a seminar with a lot of international delegates, you need to let them speak and see what they have to say and let the reporters report, right. And the other thing that strikes me about it is maybe the price of success is that you have to re reevaluate your position in the world.

And I don't think OPEC has quite found, peace yet. With, the fact that it now controls, I think, more than half of the crude oil production in the world, and therefore its relevance is at a all time high (00:06:00) and it's gonna attract an all time high level of commentary. So fascinating.

Andy Critchlow

Yeah, and it's, it's, it's not just the volume of crude on the water that OPEC now, has sort of direct policy influence over, it's the broad spectrum of grades, right?

You know, it used to be just that medium sour very Middle East focused bucket of, of crudes that,

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah.

Andy Critchlow

The group used to control. But now with the inclusion of Russia , OPEC+, it's the full spectrum that we would look at.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah. You know, OPEC has managed to bring back its oil production, far, far faster than it said that it would, and that the market thought it could, and it's done that without driving the price of oil down. In fact, oil is still around $70 in nominal terms as we speak today. And I dare say it will be for, you know, when people are listening to this podcast if they listen reasonably soon anyways.

So it's remarkable the success they've had and, and even bringing their own production back. And I think it's that, diversity of grades and, and more. You know, nuanced understanding of the relationship between heavy and medium versus light that even the organization (00:07:00) has. So, yeah, I agree

Andy Critchlow

And I agree with you that it has been successful, especially if you look at it in the context of the current environment because, you know, certainly from my experience as a journalist, I can't think of a three, four year period where we've had so much geopolitical risk.

Sure. Where we've had major, sea lanes virtually shut down to shipping, where we've had. Tankers literally sunk on the water. And if the group hadn't had that, that spare capacity, then you know, where would oil prices be? Now add into that the trade policy uncertainty that we've seen this year.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah, and I'll say, Andy, just to kind of bookend that is I'm not necessarily sitting here celebrating OPEC per se.

I think we're just saying OPEC has a set of goals. It appears to be delivering very successfully against them. Which is remarkable actually.

Andy Critchlow

Yeah. But coming back to this issue of volatility. What else do you ex do you think explains the way markets have been able to absorb, you know, these (00:08:00) very volatile events, which normally, you know, if I think about 20 years, you know, yeah, it was anything like this would've set the market racing.

Dave Ernsberger

I think there are probably two other features of the oil markets today and. To some degree natural gas, LNG, other commodity markets. But I think oil is the most advanced in terms of just length of experience, exposure to these sorts of issues and so on. One of the two other factors is that, we've been through, the pandemic, the post-pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine, a number of massive disturbances that have actually.

Gotten the markets match fit for disturbances, so the entire rewiring of trade flows, shipping, and everything else, around each of those events actually, but especially the war in Ukraine most recently, you know, the turning of ships around the reversing of, of trade flows and everything else. The redirecting of cargoes from Russia to India, for example, it's kind of created an elasticity, that's always been there to some (00:09:00) degree, but maybe hasn't been fully fit.

And is now fully fit. So, you know, the market is just able to respond and react very quickly. At one point there were tankers queuing up to go through the Straight of Hormuz during the 12 day war, and yet the price of oil barely moved. And the beginning of the queuing up of ships might have induced a sort of a panic in, in other times, five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago.

Another second factor we've been looking at is. The world of risk management, the trading of futures and options is a lot more, let's call it diverse and, spread across geographies and locations and, and, trader types. You know, 20 years ago we had, NYMEX, WTI and Ice Brent, in terms of futures contracts related to physical markets.

Now we have those two contracts plus INE in Shanghai, which has a lot of volume on it. GME in Dubai, IFAD in, Abu Dhabi. and there are just, and of course there's, there's Dubai futures themselves, which trade pretty actively. So there's a much greater array of tools (00:10:00) for risk management that allow, you know, we were talking earlier about the diversity of grades.

crude oil on the market, but also a diversity of contracts in the futures market. And in the sense that physical and futures markets need to interrelate effectively to manage basis-risk, location-risk, and other kinds of risk. It's a much more sophisticated world in 2025 than it was in 2005.

Andy Critchlow

It's a very good point.

And I guess tied to that level of sophistication we see in the market now is data. You know when I see reporting on the market is the market's much more hungry for data. And whether it's actual, you know, numbers produced by institutions tracking the market, whether it's ourselves, we track the market, whether it's, you know, really interesting tools like commodities at sea, maritime Intelligence Suite that we use to track tankers on the water, the market and participants now they have much more data that they can use to make an assessment.How Impactful do you think that that is, in terms of,

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah, it's actually thinking about what you're saying there, I think that could be having a pretty big effect on dampening volatility as well, because I grew up in a (00:11:00) world of buy the rumor or sell the fact.

That was always the cliche among the trading community. I've never traded anything as a reporter, but you know, you would talk to people about what was going on with price volatily. They say, well, you're buying the rumor and then you're selling a fact, right? Mm-hmm. Well, in a world where everybody knows everything instantaneously.

Where's the rumor? There's no space for a rumor, right? It's pretty much, I mean, I'm not suggesting we're living in a world where we're overwhelmed by facts either, but we certainly have plenty of data to your point. Right? So we knew exactly how many ships were queuing up, how long they'd been queued for, how fast, how fast they were moving, right? And you wouldn't have known that 20 years ago, there would've been a lot of, scuttlebutt going on around which tankers were doing what, and it'd be a lot of word of mouth happening. So yeah, maybe the, the vast availability of data and the AI enhanced methods for, parsing that data might be also kind of weirdly, in some ways leveling off that volatility as well.

Andy Critchlow

Now, you talked a little bit about this at, CERAWeek, which you were at, at the beginning of the year. Major, energy convention, for S&P (00:12:00) Global in Houston. Brings together global leaders again from oil, gas, energy, commodities. And you highlighted this convergence of big tech and big energy and, I wanted to kinda ask you how you see AI, reshaping really the world that we work in.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah. CERAWeek is, is a massive opportunity for different kinds of leaders to get together and have conversations that are in the moment. And this year, as you rightly say, was another great example of that. What struck me as being pretty wild and pretty new was we had big tech in the room, at CERAWeek.

Senior leaders from big tech, making demands of big energy. And I, I'm not sure. I'm not sure that oil and gas suppliers, power, utilities, transmission operators, have ever really faced off against these kinds of leaders before. Because you know, where, where it was then was Big tech wants answers now and energy was like, well, we'll, you know, we'll start working on it.

And (00:13:00) big tech was like, that's not fast enough. You know, we want to build our data centers now. There's an AI arms risk going on with China right now. We need, we need energy dominance in the US to deliver against that. Of course, CERAWeek being in Houston is kind of the home of a US, in a way, a US centric conversation, even though it's very internationally attended. In the time since then, two pretty interesting things have happened in my mind. Number one is that the, the, the builders of the data centers have begun to, solve those problems for themselves. So they've begun to talk about, of course, ways to deliver AI more efficiently. you know, since then we saw the Deepseek thing happen.

We saw, we saw more efficient ways of delivering ai. And the other thing that's happened is they've started to look more internationally at what other solutions could be. What, where will they build data centers elsewhere? Will they go to more, conducive environments for investment and infrastructure?

So the conversation has evolved and evolved, and it will evolve again. Diversifying itself internationally, and of course doing what markets always do, which is if it's not (00:14:00) supply, find a way to economize demand. And I, I think it's pretty interesting cause over the next two or three years, there's some big decisions to get made about where will people build, power supply?

Where will they build, you know, electricity production, and to some degree transmission, expansion. And then what timeline will that be delivered on? And will the demand still be there? When it arrives, we're either gonna live in a world of perfectly delivered billion dollar investments or problematically delivered stranded investments.

And I think that's pretty interesting to see.

Andy Critchlow

Because the countries that control the commodities and, and the energy at the moment it's in interesting that they are some of the biggest investors. In this AI technology, and it's not just through their sovereign wealth funds, it's actually we want the data centers in our country.

So you look at Abu Dhabi, right? They're investing heavily in this.

Dave Ernsberger

That's right. That's right. So there, there, there's, that's kind of where that international diversification tends to come from is I think the countries that have. The available power supply are saying build your data centers here.

And in a (00:15:00) world of tariffs and, and, the trade negotiations that the US is leading right now, that creates a new environment for the tech companies to be thinking about as well. Do they really wanna do that or not? Right? Yeah. There's a, a political aspect to that question, I think.

Andy Critchlow

I mean, I've, I've read this comparison between the petrodollar states declining and the rise of the electro dollar states.

Dave Ernsberger

Electro dollar. Okay.

Andy Critchlow

I think it's far more nuanced. I think that the petro dollar states want a bit of that electro pie still. So.

Dave Ernsberger

That sounds like a dangerous thing to be eating.

Andy Critchlow

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah. You might get burnt. The, I mean, it brings us as well to this subject of energy transition, which, you know, I remember I think four years back at, at CERAWeek.

Everyone wanted to talk about energy transition and then the following year it just kind of flipped.

And all the old companies, and a lot of the energy comport or energy companies there really started to change the narrative around, well, where does the energy come from? Long term energy security, of course.(00:16:00)

And that, you know, the conversation is more nuanced around climate change and, and, and mitigating, the release of carbon. Where do you see that going?

Dave Ernsberger

So I think in 2026 and beyond, we will move beyond the energy transition conversation and into the, next phase of energy expansion. And this is where the nuance you're talking about becomes really important.

I think the investments will continue to flow into ways to generate electricity that are fairly novel, at least in historic terms, right? So, wind, solar, other sort of forms of renewable energy will be the centerpiece of energy expansion. But this world of transition that we've been talking about for the last, let's call it five years, certainly 10 years possibly, is kind of coming to an end.

And the problem with the transition concept is it sort of suggests you're shutting down One thing as starting up another, and what has become very clear in the last (00:17:00) couple of years is that to meet the demand for energy in the world over the next 15 years, we're gonna need all of that. Actually, we're gonna need all of the core energy we have today.

We're gonna need all of the, the oil, the natural gas, especially the nuclear. And we're gonna need to build on top of that, these alternative forms of energy. So it's all about expanding energy as opposed to transitioning from one kind of energy to another. And I think as that idea catches on, that will drive, I think. You know, rewarding in terms of financial reward, ROI, investments into expansions in energy technologies and some of the spaces that need them the most as well. So I think we're going to get a slightly different kind of balance conversation around that. And, and in that world, you know, growth and demand for hydrocarbons will be slower, but it will be there. And the growth and demand for non hydrocarbon energy will be faster, and that's gonna be the focus of investment to some degree.

Andy Critchlow

Energy evolution replaces energy transition really.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah. Evolution and expansion, I think.

Andy Critchlow

Right. Yeah. That said, you know, we are doing some interesting things at S&P Global in this space (00:18:00) of energy transition still.

Dave Ernsberger

Sure.

Andy Critchlow

And especially in carbon.

Dave Ernsberger

Yep.

Andy Critchlow

Which is the key issue around climate change and, and reversing global warming. Um. You've championed the development of carbon, accounted pricing and registry infrastructure. Where do you see that going? Where do you see it evolving as a key part of the kind of mechanics of how the commodities world works?

Dave Ernsberger

So, one of the most important attributes of the carbon markets, both the compliance carbon markets and the voluntary carbon markets, and here we're talking about the market where you generate certificates for, abating or removing carbon, from production supply chains, is that it helps bring the global effort together, to mitigate, you know, the carbon impact of energy on the world and, you know, higher, more difficult to abate industries.

Cement production is a classic example, there are others out there, have an opportunity to offset or, (00:19:00) account for what they're doing by, buying credits, from areas that are making deliverable efforts to remove carbon or abate carbon. So the economic premise is really important. Because it, it creates a global dynamic trading environment to, you know, move capital around, get it from where it is to where it needs to be to advance efforts to decarbonize and abate carbon. So that premise is important. That's why we've been working really hard at S&P Global. And then commodity insights around carbon accounting for cargoes of LNG and crude oil for that matter, aluminum and other products in the marketplace, in different supply chains and registries for storing, carbon credits.

And assessing the value of these credits in the marketplace. These are things we've been working on very hard for 15 years. In the case of the registry, six years in the case of the markets themselves and where we are today is, you know, there's a clear, very strong desire to take the learnings from the last 10 years in these very, very new (00:20:00) markets that have an, that have a viable and important economic reason to exist, but do not yet have not demonstrated at least the.

the transparency, the credibility, and the confidence that the markets need to, to develop and grow further. So there's an opportunity here to be, clear and more vigilant, well in the market in general. And the people who participate in those markets around what the meanings are of these certificates, what the values are of these certificates, and for the way that they're traded, well actually produced, traded, and retired to be, you know, to withstand the highest levels of public scrutiny.

And that's kind of where we're at. And what's interesting about carbon markets to me, as someone who's been in this for a while, is when you see a new market emerge, it always goes through a kind of an initial flourishing and an excitement. Then you see some cracks in how it's designed and it needs to go through a reformation of sorts, and that's where carbon markets are today.

Andy Critchlow

And it, it adds that tangible element to it. I think that where carbon markets and the, the climate change debate has (00:21:00) suffered in the broader general media with the broader general population. Outside financial markets and commodities trading is, it's difficult to, you can't go out and buy it. You can't go and buy a ton of carbon.

You can't go, well, you can in markets, but yeah,

Dave Ernsberger

In some, in some markets you can, and then you can try and make fibers from them and stuff. But the more typical way to trade 'em is that certificates.

Andy Critchlow

Yeah, we, we we're actually adding that. We are making it tangible. Yeah. And, and I think that's a really important thing going forward.

Dave Ernsberger

I think there's a long way to go with carbon markets and, you know. In with the Platts benchmarks, for example, we've done this in oil and natural gas. We've done this in LPG, we've done this in chemicals, and we'll do it in carbon too, in terms of working with the industry to help define standards, practices, ways of trading, you know, accepted ways of valuing, and that's what makes it exciting for this generation of price reporters.

Andy Critchlow

Absolutely. First take, S&P Global Commodity Insights launched this. At the beginning of this year.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah.

Andy Critchlow

Instant messenger delivered (00:22:00) instant analysis. Coming back to what we discussed earlier in the podcast around the growing importance of data. It's not just that that markets are looking for, and market participants are looking for, it's this, this context.

What does it mean? Do you see more opportunities in, in being quicker in delivering, delivering that kind of analysis at at speed?

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah. I think so. I mean, I think what our customers prize more highly than anything, because our customers tend to be living and operating in a very dynamic, real time environment is the minimizing of the time between event happening and credible authoritative source, giving an input as to what it means. And you know, even in 2025 when. Most of our customers have incredibly advanced AI solutions of their own good analytical teams of their own. A third party perspective on what something means is really important even (00:23:00) now. And what I've heard from talking to people in the industry and the market is they value what commodity insights has to say.

They want to hear from our researchers and our. They wanna hear from the press reporters and, and, and, and, and many more beyond that. But they want to know now. You know, and we live in a, you know, a TikTok generation. We live in an Instagram generation. The traders that are coming up now grew up in a world of, of real time social media, right?

So we have to evolve the way we're telling people with credibility what we think things mean, to respond to the appetite for two things, speed and brevity. Like people don't have an attention span to read a. 1200 word, evaluation of something three days after it happened. By then they've also been traded 17 times.

Right? So, and there's still a space for that for certain groups of people in strategy and elsewhere, but people want to know now, and they wanna know quickly what something means.

Andy Critchlow

And it's that mobility issue, you know, the mobile device, it, you know, we, (00:24:00) we certainly haven't reached saturation points in terms of markets, participants, traders.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah

Andy Critchlow

Our kind of customers that they want that information via.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah. And, and what I love about that, Andy, is we're also putting the onus on our own experts within our own business. To be responsive to something happening. Just like our customers, our, our experts don't really have the time to pontificate and reflect too much. They should reflect before they put anything out in the, in the market, but you know, they need to move with with time, right? So, you know, reporters and researchers and analysts also, have become more aware that it's, it is, it's probably okay to think about what something means, get input from people, but then speak into a camera and say what it means, you know?

Andy Critchlow

Of course.

To finish, you know, some, as a journalist, normally you, you ask the question, you know, what's the big worry, what's the big fear for this for, for, for the rest of this year? I'm gonna (00:25:00) flip that on its head. I'm gonna ask you, Dave, you know, what are you optimistic about the remainder of the year?

Both, you know, in terms of the business, but also in terms of commodities in the markets that we cover.

Dave Ernsberger

I am incredibly optimistic that we have been through, historically high levels of uncertainty, and yet the commodity markets have not burned out themselves or, or burned out the global economy. And when I look forward from here, and I see to take a bunch of random examples, let's say the de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

The beginning of the establishment of trade deals between the US administration, the EU just got inked in the last couple days. There'll be more to come for sure. UK was done a while ago now, that as we move out of this historic period of uncertainty, and now I'm saying uncertainty, not volatility, right.

And into what will. By definition be greater certainty. I think that the, economy that we serve, the industry as a whole and even our own (00:26:00) business will have learned a lot, and will be more confident to move forward on some of the, the, the traject trajectories that were in place, a year ago and, but move forward with more acceleration and more force.

Because I think the first six months of 2025 stress tested a whole bunch of hypotheses. Some of them, have been put by the side, but most of them carry on.

Andy Critchlow

The world has proved, proven to

be far more resilient than I think probably any, any of us thought.

Dave Ernsberger

Yeah, that's rights, right? And I think that's great cost from optimism.

Andy Critchlow

Yeah, absolutely. A great note to end today's podcast on. Thank you so much, Dave for joining us. It's been an absolute pleasure. And, tune in again for our next episode.

Dave Ernsberger

Thank you, Andy.

Andy Critchlow

Thank you.