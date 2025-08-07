Look Forward | Episode 3: Market Insights, a Conversation with Dave Ernsberger

S&P Global Offerings
7 August 2025
Join us in this episode as we speak with Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, about his insights on market trends and the evolving role of technology in trading. Dave shares his experiences and perspectives on navigating the complexities of today’s market landscape, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This conversation promises to be enlightening for anyone interested in understanding the future of data analytics in finance.