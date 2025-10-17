Look Forward | Episode 13: Iran at the Crossroads: Future Challenges and Opportunities

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow welcomes Professor Anoush Eteshami, a leading expert on Iranian affairs, to discuss the complex and evolving landscape of Iran. As the nation grapples with significant internal and external challenges, including economic turmoil and geopolitical tensions, the conversation delves into the implications of these factors on Iran's future. Professor Eteshami offers valuable insights into Iran's historical context, the impact of sanctions, and the potential for reform amidst a young population yearning for change. Join us as we explore the critical crossroads Iran faces and what it means for the broader Middle East.