Look Forward | Episode 34: Inflection Points: Is it a New Energy World?

In this episode of the Look Forward podcast, host Naki Mendoza speaks with Daniel Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global Energy, founder and chair of CERAWeek, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Prize, The Quest, and The New Map. Together, they examine a volatile moment for global energy, shaped by conflict in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz disruption, shifting supply chains, and renewed focus on energy security.