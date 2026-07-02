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Look Forward

2 July 2026

Look Forward | Episode 34: Inflection Points: Is it a New Energy World?

   

In this episode of the Look Forward podcast, host Naki Mendoza speaks with Daniel Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global Energy, founder and chair of CERAWeek, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Prize, The Quest, and The New Map. Together, they examine a volatile moment for global energy, shaped by conflict in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz disruption, shifting supply chains, and renewed focus on energy security.

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Content Type

Podcast

Language

English