Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Look Forward

30 October 2025

Look Forward | Episode 15: IMF Insights: Economic Resilience and AI's Impact

In this episode, host Andy Critchlow, Head of News at S&P Global Commodity Insights, is joined by Paul Gruenwald, Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings. Together, they unpack the key takeaways from the recent IMF meetings, exploring themes of economic resilience amid tariff uncertainties, the shifting dynamics of global trade, and the implications of AI on future growth.

Look Forward

A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.
Explore More

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English