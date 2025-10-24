Look Forward | Episode 15: IMF Insights: Economic Resilience and AI's Impact

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Look Forward
30 October 2025
In this episode, host Andy Critchlow, Head of News at S&P Global Commodity Insights, is joined by Paul Gruenwald, Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings. Together, they unpack the key takeaways from the recent IMF meetings, exploring themes of economic resilience amid tariff uncertainties, the shifting dynamics of global trade, and the implications of AI on future growth.