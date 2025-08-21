Look Forward | Episode 5: Frontier Markets Uncovered

S&P Global Offerings
21 August 2025
Join Andy Critchlow, head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Zahabia Gupta, head of emerging markets credit research at S&P Global Ratings, as they delve into the complexities of frontier markets. Listen along as the pair explores the distinctions between frontier and emerging markets, and the implications of recent global trends on these economies.
Frontier Markets Quarterly Highlights: Navigating Vulnerabilities: The Impact Of Global Supply Chains