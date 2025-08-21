Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Look Forward

21 August 2025

Look Forward | Episode 5: Frontier Markets Uncovered

Join Andy Critchlow, head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Zahabia Gupta, head of emerging markets credit research at S&P Global Ratings, as they delve into the complexities of frontier markets. Listen along as the pair explores the distinctions between frontier and emerging markets, and the implications of recent global trends on these economies.

 

Look Forward

