Look Forward | Episode 20: Emerging Payment Trends for 2026

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Aries Poon is joined by Thea Fourie from S&P Global's Market Intelligence Division to explore three pivotal trends shaping the global payment landscape in 2026. They delve into the interoperability of domestic payment systems, the rise of BRICS alternatives to international payment frameworks, and the increasing adoption of stablecoins, particularly in emerging and frontier markets. Discover how these trends can enhance financial inclusion, facilitate cross-border payments, and address inflationary pressures. Join us for expert insights that will help you navigate the evolving financial landscape and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities.