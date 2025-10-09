Look Forward | Episode 12: Charting New Frontiers: The Space Economy and Its Impact on the Future

In this exciting episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow welcomes S&P Global's own Srineel Jalagani, who is at the forefront of exploring the burgeoning space economy. Tune in to hear about the potential for human colonization of Mars, the role of private companies like SpaceX, and the future of the space economy, projected to soar from $650 billion to $1.8 trillion by 2035. This episode is a must-listen for anyone curious about the intersection of finance, technology, and space exploration.