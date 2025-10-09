Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Look Forward

9 October 2025

Look Forward | Episode 12: Charting New Frontiers: The Space Economy and Its Impact on the Future

In this exciting episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow welcomes S&P Global's own Srineel Jalagani, who is at the forefront of exploring the burgeoning space economy. Tune in to hear about the potential for human colonization of Mars, the role of private companies like SpaceX, and the future of the space economy, projected to soar from $650 billion to $1.8 trillion by 2035. This episode is a must-listen for anyone curious about the intersection of finance, technology, and space exploration.

Look Forward

A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.
