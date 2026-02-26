Look Forward | Episode 25: AI Labor Market Disruption

AI is everywhere in the headlines—but what does it actually mean for jobs? In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast from S&P Global, host Aries Poon is joined by Sophie Malin (Principal Economist, Global Labor Markets) and Pollyanna De Lima (Economics Associate Director, Purchasing Managers’ Index/PMI) to separate hype from real-world labor market signals.

The conversation starts with a crucial distinction: AI development (chips, data centers, capital-intensive buildouts) versus AI deployment (using AI inside everyday business processes)—and why deployment is what truly rewires hiring, productivity, and work design. Drawing on PMI special survey insights, Pollyanna breaks down where adoption is spreading fastest (with Northern Europe leading), which sectors are moving first (notably financial services and professional/business services), and how adoption differs across services vs. manufacturing. The guests also dig into what companies are optimizing for today—efficiency and customer outcomes over headcount cuts—and why the near-term impact may look more like slower hiring and shifting job tasks.

Looking ahead, Sophie and Pollyanna outline the biggest unknowns: how quickly AI capability improves, what happens to entry-level and graduate pipelines, whether productivity gains translate into hiring freezes, and how governments might respond if employment and tax bases come under pressure. They also point to key indicators to watch, including the PMI Employment Index and business outlook/hiring intentions measures, to track how labor demand evolves in real time.