Look Forward | Episode 36: The AI-Energy Paradox: Balancing Innovation with Sustainability

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Look Forward
31 July 2026
Artificial intelligence is accelerating demand for data center power at a pace that is reshaping the global energy agenda. In this episode of the Look Forward podcast, host Aries Poon speaks with Tony Lenoir, data center expert at S&P Global, about whether AI growth can coexist with decarbonization goals — and how hyperscalers are rethinking their energy strategies in response.