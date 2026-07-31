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Look Forward

31 July 2026

Look Forward | Episode 36: The AI-Energy Paradox: Balancing Innovation with Sustainability

   

Artificial intelligence is accelerating demand for data center power at a pace that is reshaping the global energy agenda. In this episode of the Look Forward podcast, host Aries Poon speaks with Tony Lenoir, data center expert at S&P Global, about whether AI growth can coexist with decarbonization goals — and how hyperscalers are rethinking their energy strategies in response.

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Content Type

Podcast

Language

English