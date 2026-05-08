EU Methane Rules; Data Center Risk; and Exit Outlook for Private Investment in Software

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Daily Update — May 8, 2026
Today is Friday, May 8, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The EU’s methane emissions regulation aims to curb one of the most potent accelerants for climate change. Importers of natural gas, LNG, crude oil and coal must disclose their annual methane emissions data starting 2027. As the deadline looms, the framework is facing pushback from major gas producers and industry groups because key implementation details, such as methane emissions intensity limits and the methodology for measuring them, remain undefined.
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, experts joined host Eklavya Gupte and Desmond Wong, global lead for low-carbon gas pricing at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, to discuss Europe’s energy future and whether the region will be able to secure the fuel it needs while imposing a new standard of environmental accountability. Doug Wood, gas committee adviser at Energy Traders Europe, discussed the commercial realities facing importers, and Max Mucenic, senior principal emissions analyst at S&P Global Energy Horizons, addressed the technical challenge of measuring methane emissions.
Artificial Intelligence
AI infrastructure demands have driven the rapid development of data centers, but this growth carries risks. The escalating scale and cost of data center projects are creating concerns about financing, as well as entangled supply chain and energy grid connectivity pathways. As data center power demands near the gigawatt scale, providing reliable power is becoming more complex. Business continuity insurance must account for much greater loss potential and location risks from environmental hazards.
In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, host Eric Hanselman spoke with Tony Lenoir and Kelly Morgan, analysts at 451 Research from S&P Global Energy Horizons, to discuss an upcoming webinar, held May 11, that will explore the complex risk equations that insurers have to navigate amid the booming data center demand.
Private Markets
The exit prospects for private equity firms with long-held software portfolio companies are becoming more challenging as AI concerns grow and deal activity in the sector slows. As of April, more than 27% of private equity-owned software companies in North America had a holding period of at least five years, while about 11% had a holding period of seven or more years, well beyond when fund managers typically exit their investment, according to the "Private Equity Harvest Report 2026" report from SPS by With Intelligence, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"The holding periods are longer and they're going to get longer because there effectively isn't an exit market for these companies," said Scott Denne, a senior financial research analyst at 451 Research from S&P Global Energy Horizons. Private equity owners preparing to exit their software portfolio companies in 2026 must contend with fewer tech-sector deals and AI disruption, Denne said.
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