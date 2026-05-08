EU Methane Rules; Data Center Risk; and Exit Outlook for Private Investment in Software

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The EU’s methane emissions regulation aims to curb one of the most potent accelerants for climate change. Importers of natural gas, LNG, crude oil and coal must disclose their annual methane emissions data starting 2027. As the deadline looms, the framework is facing pushback from major gas producers and industry groups because key implementation details, such as methane emissions intensity limits and the methodology for measuring them, remain undefined.

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, experts joined host Eklavya Gupte and Desmond Wong, global lead for low-carbon gas pricing at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, to discuss Europe’s energy future and whether the region will be able to secure the fuel it needs while imposing a new standard of environmental accountability. Doug Wood, gas committee adviser at Energy Traders Europe, discussed the commercial realities facing importers, and Max Mucenic, senior principal emissions analyst at S&P Global Energy Horizons, addressed the technical challenge of measuring methane emissions.