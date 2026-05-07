Sustainable Supply Chains; AI Reshapes Cybersecurity; and Inflation Acceleration

Energy Transition & Sustainability

S&P Global Sustainable1’s “All Things Sustainable” is the official podcast of the first-ever Climate Week Zurich, taking place May 4-9, and will bring special daily episodes from throughout the event. In this episode, host Lindsey Hall spoke to Benjamin Ware, global head of climate and sustainable sourcing for Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company. The Swiss company has about 271,000 employees and sells its products across 185 countries.

Ware explained how Nestlé is enhancing its supply chain traceability, using nature-based solutions to address emissions, and working with farmers to improve sustainability outcomes and productivity.