Climate-Monitoring Cooperation; Europe’s Access to Jet Fuel; and the Private Credit Test

Energy Expansion

The inaugural Climate Week Zurich took place May 4–9, with the aim of highlighting the need for climate resilience in the public and private sectors through collaboration and data sharing. That’s according to Celeste Saulo, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), who joined “All Things Sustainable” podcast hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon for the final episode of the week. The Geneva-based WMO is a specialized agency of the UN that facilitates worldwide cooperation on monitoring and predicting changes in weather, climate, water and other environmental conditions.

“If we speak about food security, you speak about climate; if you speak about water security, you speak about climate; if you speak about transportation and logistics and security associated with aviation or marine operations, you're also speaking about weather and climate,” Saulo said. “The quality of climate information is not guaranteed unless every player plays an active role."