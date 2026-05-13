Climate-Monitoring Cooperation; Europe’s Access to Jet Fuel; and the Private Credit Test

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Daily Update — May 13, 2026
Today is Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
The inaugural Climate Week Zurich took place May 4–9, with the aim of highlighting the need for climate resilience in the public and private sectors through collaboration and data sharing. That’s according to Celeste Saulo, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), who joined “All Things Sustainable” podcast hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon for the final episode of the week. The Geneva-based WMO is a specialized agency of the UN that facilitates worldwide cooperation on monitoring and predicting changes in weather, climate, water and other environmental conditions.
“If we speak about food security, you speak about climate; if you speak about water security, you speak about climate; if you speak about transportation and logistics and security associated with aviation or marine operations, you're also speaking about weather and climate,” Saulo said. “The quality of climate information is not guaranteed unless every player plays an active role."
Global Trade
European airlines could access additional jet fuel supplies by using US-grade fuel as the Middle East conflict threatens to create shortages, according to guidance issued by international aviation bodies and regulators on May 8. International Air Transport Association Director of Flight and Technical Operations Stuart Fox said that continued fighting between the US, Israel and Iran could lead to fuel shortfalls, prompting regulatory bodies to issue technical guidance on how US-grade Jet A fuel could supplement traditional Jet A-1 supplies in European markets.
The EU confirmed there are no regulatory obstacles to the practice, provided it is managed safely across the fuel supply chain. The guidance comes as jet fuel prices in Europe have jumped about 50% since the war began in late February, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub falling to six-year lows.
Private Markets
S&P Global Ratings’ inaugural US Private Markets Forum took place May 6 in New York, with participants exploring how today’s private capital is being deployed to support tomorrow’s economy. The conference covered market stresses, the rise of sophisticated structures and private credit’s role in infrastructure. This edition of CreditWeek recaps specialists’ insights on how S&P Global Ratings can provide transparency in this opaque market, focusing on business development companies, insurers’ roles and data center development.
S&P Global Ratings expects the market to continue to grow, creating more opportunities — and risks — for market participants seeking more transparency across their private market exposures. As private markets expand and new money enters the ecosystem, the greater scale and growing interconnections with public markets raise the question of whether systemic risks could emerge. While banks’ exposures to private credit and nonbank financial lending have grown, S&P Global Ratings thinks mitigants make widespread losses to the banking system unlikely.
Content Type
Segment