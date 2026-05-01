Chemical Supply Security; AI in Capital Markets; and Private Credit Scrutiny

Global Trade

Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients and Specialties at Univar Solutions, joined the “Chemical Week Podcast” to discuss supply security and the chemical distribution industry. Topics included supply chain aftereffects of the Middle East war, the chemical end markets supporting growth in a low-demand environment, and how smart AI use and careful M&A strategy can propel distributors in 2026 and beyond.

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