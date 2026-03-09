CERAWeek Sneak Peek; GenAI Funding Records; and Bitcoin Volatility Trends

Energy Transition & Sustainability

How do you balance near-term energy priorities with the long-term reality of climate change and nature loss? That’s the big sustainability question we’re asking in 2026. In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, chair of CERAWeek and Pulitzer Prize winner, joined hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon to explore the answer.

Yergin provided his expectations for CERAWeek 2026, which has the theme of Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics, and explained how geopolitical fracture and economic competition are affecting areas such as AI, electrification, climate and critical minerals.

As energy, technology, and geopolitics increasingly converge, these questions will be central to the dialogue at CERAWeek 2026. Join us March 23–27 in Houston.