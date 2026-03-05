The bitcoin cryptocurrency resides only on the bitcoin blockchain, and it is the only asset on that network. Therefore, direct ownership requires custody through private keys in a bitcoin-compatible wallet. Because the bitcoin blockchain lacks an application layer, one cannot directly buy or sell bitcoin cryptocurrency on the bitcoin network itself, which is primarily a settlement layer, or a system for transferring bitcoin from one wallet to another. A trade requires two assets to be exchanged, and the bitcoin blockchain's architecture does not support the smart contracts needed to manage that exchange logic. Therefore, bitcoin cryptocurrency sales must occur on external platforms. Sales happen either on centralized exchanges, where a book value of bitcoin is marked to an account, or on decentralized exchanges built on networks like ethereum or solana that offer smart contract functionality. On decentralized exchanges, a tokenized version of bitcoin is used.

When a user purchases bitcoin on a centralized exchange, they are increasing their account balance represented as a liability for the exchange. A well-managed centralized exchange should maintain sufficient reserves of bitcoin in its own wallet to cover these liabilities and fulfill outstanding orders. The FTX collapse in 2022 highlighted the risks of this model, as the exchange lacked adequate reserves to meet those positions.

Centralized exchanges introduce counterparty and operational risks related to custody, trade execution, and reserve management. Similar risks exist when trading wrapped bitcoin (wBTC) on decentralized exchanges. In both centralized and decentralized scenarios, the asset traded represents a claim on the bitcoin cryptocurrency, rather than direct ownership of the underlying asset. Holding wBTC on a centralized exchange compounds the counterparty risk.

Transfers of bitcoin cryptocurrency between addresses may represent the settlement phase of a trade executed elsewhere, such as an over-the-counter (OTC) agreement, a peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction, or a customer withdrawing funds from a centralized exchange. While the bitcoin network does not require a counterparty for its settlement function, any exchange of value requires trust in a counterparty, whether it is the centralized exchange holding assets or the entity managing wBTC. This reliance on counterparty trust means bitcoin trading retains many of the risks associated with traditional assets. The trustless nature of the bitcoin network is therefore limited to settlement. More than 99% of bitcoin wallets hold relatively small amounts of the cryptocurrency (less than $1 million), as shown in Figure 15. A small number of entities hold the bulk of the remaining bitcoin, and centralized exchange reserve wallets typically fall within this concentrated group.