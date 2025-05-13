For any given token amounts, (x,y) the CPMM uses the function x*y=k to manage all trades between the two tokens. Assume we have a liquidity pool with two tokens: X (for example ETH) and Y (an ERC-20 token). Assume that the price of 1 ETH is 100 Y. An LP would typically add to the pool equal dollar amounts of ETH and token Y, for example, 10 ETH tokens and 1,000 Y tokens. Thus, the constant k in this case is 10*1,000=10,000.

If the LP chooses to add liquidity to this pool, they must add equal dollar amounts of ETH and Y. For example, they can add (1 ETH, 100 Y) to the pool, thus changing the constant product of the pool but not the price. The new constant product would now be 11*1,100=12,100.

Assume that the LP does not add liquidity and that we have a pool with (10 ETH 1,000 Y) tokens. A trader wishes to sell 1 ETH in exchange of token Y. Without transaction fees, the pool would now have 11 ETH, and to maintain the invariant product of 10,000 for the number of tokens in the pool, the amount of token Y would decrease to 10,000/11=909.09 tokens (we use a two-decimal rounding). Hence, the trader gets 1000-909.09=90.91 tokens Y.

Assuming a transaction fee of 0.3%, the trader needs to pay 0.003 ETH to execute their sell order. Hence, the number of ETH tokens for the CPMM exchange function is 10.997 ETH (to account for the cost). To preserve the constant product, the amount of Y in the pool would decrease to 10,000/10.997=909.34, and the trader gets 1,000-909.34=90.66 tokens Y. As expected, this is lower than what they would get in the ‘no fee’ scenario. In other words, the trader gets less because they need to pay a transaction fee. In real life, there also is a gas fee, which is paid to Ethereum miners to process the transaction. The higher gas fees one pays, the quicker the trade gets executed. For this example, we will skip gas fees. Notably the trader was expecting for the 1 ETH sold 100 Y tokens and they got only 90.66 tokens Y. Slippage is the percent difference between the expected number of tokens and the actual amount that the trader gets after the trade (100-90.66)/100 = 9.34%.

Post-trade, the pool has 11 ETH and 909.34 Y, and the new quoted price for Y is 11ETH/909.34Y=0.012ETH/Y while the pre-trade price was 0.01 ETH/Y. As the pool’s supply decreased for token Y, it appreciated in value with respect to ETH.

The liquidity pool demographics have changed and so has the Constant Product. The pre-trade invariant k=10,000 becomes k’=11*909.34=10,002.73 after the trade, as the pool now has 11 ETH and 909.34 Y.

If the LP decides to exit the pool after the trade is executed, they will receive 11 ETH tokens and 909.34 Y tokens for a total value of 11 ETH + 909.34 Y*0.012ETH/Y= 22ETH.

Given the appreciation of Y with respect to ETH, if the LP kept their tokens in a wallet and did not participate in the liquidity pool, the total value of the position would be 10 ETH +1,000 Y*0.012ETH/Y= 22.09 ETH.