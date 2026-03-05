Wind Orders in 2025; AI Labor Market Disruption; and Asian Agricultural Markets on Edge

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Global wind turbine ordering activity slowed in 2025, but the headline numbers hide a more nuanced story. Firm orders, or confirmed supply deals and framework agreements, fell about 20% year over year to approximately 140 gigawatts, according to S&P Global Energy Horizons. Nonfirm contracting activity — typically nonbinding commitments, such as conditional agreements and memorandums of understanding — reached 60 GW, bringing total recorded orders to over 200 GW.

"Despite the contraction in firm orders, this slowdown looks less like weakening fundamentals and more like the global market recalibrating after a highly concentrated surge in additions," said Indra Mukherjee, head of wind technology and supply chain research at S&P Global Energy Horizons.