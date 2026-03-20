Heightened Energy Risk; Mega IPO Index Inclusion; and Rated Note Feeders Support Private Credit

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Daily Update — March 20, 2026
Today is Friday March 20, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya,” Nick Studer, incoming CEO of Marsh Risk, and Mark Pellerin, global head of the energy and natural resources practice at Oliver Wyman, discussed why energy risk has moved from an operational to a boardroom concern. They explored how geopolitical shocks, climate transition policies and physical climate risks are converging, creating an increasingly complex risk landscape for energy producers, large consumers and financial institutions.
The conversation highlighted the importance of risk management for navigating decarbonization, supply volatility and stakeholder expectations. Boards are being pushed to integrate energy transition scenarios into strategy, reassess insurance and risk-transfer solutions, and build resilience across value chains. This requires closer collaboration between risk managers, sustainability officers, finance teams and directors.
Economy
A new wave of mega IPOs — particularly from high-growth, AI-enabled and tech-centric companies with valuations over $1 billion — could materially affect the composition of global and thematic indices. Large new listings can quickly become significant index constituents, with implications for investors benchmarked to these indices.
This analysis outlines the methodologies for adding IPOs to S&P Dow Jones Indices’ benchmarks and shows how different pathways can influence index performance and concentration risk. In broad market indices, inclusion could occur within five business days if criteria are met, helping an index reflect the investable market and avoid distortions. Other rules-based benchmarks, such as thematic indices, often wait until the next scheduled rebalance to limit turnover, trading costs and tracking errors, prioritizing replicability and stability over immediacy.
Private Markets
Feeder structures are increasingly being used to channel institutional capital into private credit funds, supporting continued fundraising momentum despite a more challenging macroenvironment. Rated note feeders combine tranched note issuance with equity, adding a debt component to investors’ exposure. This can reduce capital requirements for prudentially regulated financial institutions such as insurers, which typically assign considerably higher capital loss assumptions to equity.
S&P Global Ratings highlighted the key credit considerations for these structures, including portfolio diversification, leverage levels, liquidity and alignment of interests between sponsors and investors. As private markets expand and fund finance grows more sophisticated, rated note feeders are likely to play a larger role in scaling private credit strategies.