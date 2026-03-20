Heightened Energy Risk; Mega IPO Index Inclusion; and Rated Note Feeders Support Private Credit

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya,” Nick Studer, incoming CEO of Marsh Risk, and Mark Pellerin, global head of the energy and natural resources practice at Oliver Wyman, discussed why energy risk has moved from an operational to a boardroom concern. They explored how geopolitical shocks, climate transition policies and physical climate risks are converging, creating an increasingly complex risk landscape for energy producers, large consumers and financial institutions.

The conversation highlighted the importance of risk management for navigating decarbonization, supply volatility and stakeholder expectations. Boards are being pushed to integrate energy transition scenarios into strategy, reassess insurance and risk-transfer solutions, and build resilience across value chains. This requires closer collaboration between risk managers, sustainability officers, finance teams and directors.