Sustainable Finance Spotlight; PMI in Focus; and Global Food Inflation Risks

Energy Transition & Sustainability

This report presents publications that support or exemplify S&P Global Ratings’ sustainable finance products. The “Behind the Shades” series, for example, explains how the Shades of Green analysis is used to assess the alignment of environmental projects and activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

S&P Global Ratings’ “Second Party Opinions” assess financing against a broad range of market standards. Ratings also provides “Climate Transition Assessments” at the entity level and “Post-Issuance Reviews” for labelled financing.