Envision Energy’s Green Ammonia Export Plans; Technology in Geopolitics; and the Role of Placement Agents

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Daily Update — March 17, 2026
Today is Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
China's Envision Energy intends to expand global commercial shipments of renewable ammonia, following its inaugural shipment to South Korea, and aims to make further deliveries to Asia and Europe, Envision Energy Senior Vice President Frank Yu told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, in an interview.
Envision, whose Chifeng facility produces 320,000 metric tons of green, or carbon-free, ammonia annually, is building partnerships with major offtakers in the two regions. Despite a global slowdown in renewable hydrogen and ammonia project development, the company remains optimistic about the sector's potential, viewing current market dynamics as part of natural market maturation.
Envision is using AI to address the intermittency of wind and solar power and create a system that automates balance by enabling electrolyzers to adapt to renewable fluctuations, according to Yu. This control has enabled the clean technology company to achieve cost-competitive production, narrowing the gap with conventional ammonia.
Technology & Innovation
In this episode of the "Look Forward" podcast, Natznet Tesfay, global head of analysis at S&P Global Market Intelligence, joined host Aries Poon to discuss the transformative role of technology in geopolitics.
They explored how geopolitics has evolved from sporadic shocks to a constant operating condition, and how elements such as frictionless trade, predictable regulation and inexpensive capital are no longer reliable stabilizers. Tesfay introduced S&P Global's "age of agility" concept and explained why policy is now a significant driver of market volatility, requiring leaders to monitor policy developments as closely as they do macroeconomic data.
Private Markets
In this episode of the "Private Markets 360°" podcast, Warren Hibbert, co-founder of placement agent Asante Capital, joined hosts Jocelyn Lewis and Chris Sparenberg to discuss today's evolving and competitive fundraising environment. Hibbert highlighted the mounting challenges fund managers face and the increasing importance of alignment between general partners and limited partners in navigating them.
The discussion delved into the growing prevalence of spinouts from established firms and examined how emerging managers can differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape. Hibbert offered insights into the changing role of placement agents, emphasizing effective communication and specialized expertise. The episode also explored emerging sectors, spotlighting AI and healthcare.
Content Type
Segment