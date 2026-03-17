Envision Energy’s Green Ammonia Export Plans; Technology in Geopolitics; and the Role of Placement Agents

Energy Transition & Sustainability

China's Envision Energy intends to expand global commercial shipments of renewable ammonia, following its inaugural shipment to South Korea, and aims to make further deliveries to Asia and Europe, Envision Energy Senior Vice President Frank Yu told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, in an interview.

Envision, whose Chifeng facility produces 320,000 metric tons of green, or carbon-free, ammonia annually, is building partnerships with major offtakers in the two regions. Despite a global slowdown in renewable hydrogen and ammonia project development, the company remains optimistic about the sector's potential, viewing current market dynamics as part of natural market maturation.

Envision is using AI to address the intermittency of wind and solar power and create a system that automates balance by enabling electrolyzers to adapt to renewable fluctuations, according to Yu. This control has enabled the clean technology company to achieve cost-competitive production, narrowing the gap with conventional ammonia.