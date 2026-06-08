Digital Asset Benchmarking; Grid Impact of Data Centers; and US Solar Imports Fall

Digital Assets

As institutional capital increasingly adopts digital assets, one question is becoming increasingly relevant: What should crypto fund managers be measured against?

That was the central issue in a webinar hosted by Crypto Insights Group, with participation from Andy Martinez, CEO of Crypto Insights Group; Sherifa Issifu, associate director for global exchanges at S&P Dow Jones Indices; Chris Solarz, chief investment officer at Amitis Group; and Ryan Watkins, chief investment officer at Syncracy Capital.

The panelists explored what should be benchmarked, how alpha should be defined, and what makes a benchmark credible in a fast-changing asset class. The discussion offered a snapshot of how institutional standards are beginning to form in a market that still lacks a universally accepted playbook.