Digital Asset Benchmarking; Grid Impact of Data Centers; and US Solar Imports Fall

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Daily Update — June 8, 2026
Today is Monday, June 8, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Digital Assets
As institutional capital increasingly adopts digital assets, one question is becoming increasingly relevant: What should crypto fund managers be measured against?
That was the central issue in a webinar hosted by Crypto Insights Group, with participation from Andy Martinez, CEO of Crypto Insights Group; Sherifa Issifu, associate director for global exchanges at S&P Dow Jones Indices; Chris Solarz, chief investment officer at Amitis Group; and Ryan Watkins, chief investment officer at Syncracy Capital.
The panelists explored what should be benchmarked, how alpha should be defined, and what makes a benchmark credible in a fast-changing asset class. The discussion offered a snapshot of how institutional standards are beginning to form in a market that still lacks a universally accepted playbook.
Data Centers
The growth of data centers and the electricity needed to meet data center demand is likely the biggest issue in the US power sector. US grid power supplied to hyperscale, leased and crypto-mining data centers nearly tripled to about 64.4 gigawatts between 2020 and 2025 — and it continues to accelerate.
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Dan Testa spoke with Brandon Oyer, head of energy and water for the Americas at Amazon Web Services. Oyer explained the misperceptions around data centers’ water and power impact, the ways that people rely on data centers without realizing it and how Amazon Web Services works with utilities to develop new projects.
Energy Expansion
US solar panel imports slid to their lowest quarterly level in nearly seven years as federal incentives and trade policies continued to reshape the photovoltaic supply chain. The US imported 4.5 gigawatts of solar modules in the first quarter, down almost 50% quarter over quarter and 32.3% year over year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Global Trade Analytics Suite.
"[Foreign entity of concern] compliance didn't take effect until the start of 2026, so there was a natural rush to ship modules and cells before that deadline," Alex Kaplan, principal market analyst at S&P Global Energy Horizons, said. “This was a natural lull after a policy-driven spike.”
Kaplan added that it is unclear how much imports will recover, but that there will likely be a recovery within two quarters.