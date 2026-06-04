US Economic Resilience Under Pressure; India’s Energy Reset; and Shipping Risks from Geopolitical Shocks

Economy

In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence economists examined three scenarios for the US economy based on oil prices and market sentiment. In the baseline outlook, economic stability is expected to continue in 2026 despite the Middle East war, with 1.6% growth for the year and unemployment peaking at 4.8% by early 2027. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain rates until June 2027 due to persistent inflation pressures.

The pessimistic case assumes Brent crude at $140/barrel with weaker equity markets, while the optimistic scenario features lower oil prices and stronger market confidence. No scenario suggests recession risk. The US economy’s improved energy efficiency — nearly twice that of the 1990s — provides protection against oil shocks. The economists believe that sustained oil prices near $200/b would be required to trigger serious inflationary concerns. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh may advocate for policy changes, including alternative inflation measures and reduced forward guidance.