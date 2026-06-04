US Economic Resilience Under Pressure; India’s Energy Reset; and Shipping Risks from Geopolitical Shocks

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Daily Update — June 4, 2026
Today is Thursday, June 4, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Economy
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence economists examined three scenarios for the US economy based on oil prices and market sentiment. In the baseline outlook, economic stability is expected to continue in 2026 despite the Middle East war, with 1.6% growth for the year and unemployment peaking at 4.8% by early 2027. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain rates until June 2027 due to persistent inflation pressures.
The pessimistic case assumes Brent crude at $140/barrel with weaker equity markets, while the optimistic scenario features lower oil prices and stronger market confidence. No scenario suggests recession risk. The US economy’s improved energy efficiency — nearly twice that of the 1990s — provides protection against oil shocks. The economists believe that sustained oil prices near $200/b would be required to trigger serious inflationary concerns. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh may advocate for policy changes, including alternative inflation measures and reduced forward guidance.
Energy Expansion
India faces significant energy security challenges following shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have cut off 16% of global oil supply. The crisis affects 60% of India’s crude oil imports and 85% of LPG imports, forcing immediate supply diversification and exposing the country’s dependence on Middle Eastern energy sources despite long-term supply diversification policies. India has responded by securing alternative crude oil sources, including Russian barrels, and implementing demand management for LPG and natural gas.
India’s goals of becoming a developed economy by 2047 and achieving net-zero by 2070 require an accelerated energy transition through five focus areas: securing domestic energy sources, diversifying supply chains, improving contract flexibility, moving upstream in energy investments and building comprehensive storage systems.
Global Trade
Shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are fundamentally reshaping global oil tanker markets, with oil-on-water levels dropping to 1.07 billion barrels in April from 1.24 billion barrels in January, below the three-year average of 1.16 billion barrels. Dirty and clean tanker volumes have declined 13% in the 10 weeks since the Middle East war began. While freight rates initially spiked following the start of the war on Feb. 28, they have since plateaued despite remaining above prewar levels. The Platts very large crude carrier index for non-scrubber-fitted, non-eco vessels reached $278,717/day on May 26, compared with an average $75,881/day since the index was launched in March 2024. Platts is part of S&P Global Energy.
BIMCO, the world’s largest international shipping association, projects that crude tanker demand could contract 11%-13% in 2026 if the strait remains closed, with further declines of 8.5%-10.5% in 2027. Under the organization’s base-case scenario, which assumes the strait will reopen before the end of June, demand would contract 4%-6% in 2026 before rebounding 6.5%-8.5% in 2027. Fleet supply is projected to be flat or decrease 1% for crude tankers in 2026.