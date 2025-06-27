Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — June 27, 2025

Asia’s Renewables Expansion; Developer Experience in AI; and Q3 Economic Outlook

Today is Friday, June 27, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

Energy Transition & Sustainability

China, India expedite renewables expansion amid geopolitical uncertainties

 

China and India are rapidly expanding their renewable energy capacities in the face of geopolitical tensions heightening the need for non-fossil-fuel energy sources. Despite concerns that a new trade tariff regime could disrupt supply chains and export prospects, both countries are making strides in renewable installations. In May, China achieved record monthly solar and wind installations of 93 GW and 26 GW, reflecting year-over-year increases of 388% and 801%, respectively. India installed 3.33 GW of renewable capacity in April, a threefold year-over-year increase.

 

However, both nations, as populous developing countries, rely heavily on crude oil and natural gas imports to meet their growing energy demands. This reliance poses challenges as they work to transition to cleaner energy sources while ensuring energy security.

Artificial Intelligence

Listen: Developer Experience and Automation

 

AI applications are showing a significant return on investment in developer experience, but there are significant hurdles to changing established development patterns and integrating AI tooling. Analyst Jean Atelsek and AWS Vice President for Developer Experience Deepak Singh join “Next in Tech” podcast host Eric Hanselman to discuss AI code assistance and where it’s headed.

 

Private Markets

Global Economic Outlook Q3 2025: Unpredictable US Policy Clouds Global Growth Prospects

 

Unpredictable US trade policy has become a significant factor in the global macroeconomic landscape. Since the last quarterly forecasting round, the US has enacted substantial tariffs on nearly all trading partners, temporarily pausing them until early July. A brief trade conflict with China saw both countries escalating tariffs beyond 100%, although this situation was eventually resolved with a six-month agreement. Following a tumultuous first half, markets have stabilized, albeit with fluctuations driven by sudden changes in US tariff policies, resulting in sharp declines during tariff escalations and rebounds during pauses.

  • Oil products inventories at the United Arab Emirates' Port of Fujairah rose 3.8% to a five-week high in the week ended June 23 as fuel oils used for shipping and power generation surged 22%.
  • Chinese domestic steel demand fell further in May and is likely to continue this downward trend in June, market participants said. The domestic steel market is expected to remain under pressure in the coming months, with steel mills reluctant to reduce production.
  • Fertilizer markets face supply-side risks as the possibility of Iranian interference persists in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for many fertilizers and fertilizer feedstocks.

