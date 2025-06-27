Asia’s Renewables Expansion; Developer Experience in AI; and Q3 Economic Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

China and India are rapidly expanding their renewable energy capacities in the face of geopolitical tensions heightening the need for non-fossil-fuel energy sources. Despite concerns that a new trade tariff regime could disrupt supply chains and export prospects, both countries are making strides in renewable installations. In May, China achieved record monthly solar and wind installations of 93 GW and 26 GW, reflecting year-over-year increases of 388% and 801%, respectively. India installed 3.33 GW of renewable capacity in April, a threefold year-over-year increase.

However, both nations, as populous developing countries, rely heavily on crude oil and natural gas imports to meet their growing energy demands. This reliance poses challenges as they work to transition to cleaner energy sources while ensuring energy security.