India’s Sustainable Finance Market; Emissions Accounting with Carbon Measures; and Bunker Fuel Demand

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Daily Update — June 10, 2026
Today is Wednesday, June 10, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Sustainable Finance
India’s sustainable bond market remains structurally shallow. Higher rates and hedging costs reduce offshore issuance incentives, leading corporate issuers to favor alternative funding channels. The trend underscores a growing mismatch between market activity and India’s estimated $250 billion annual climate financing needs, as well as social infrastructure gaps.
After peaking in 2023–2024, sustainable bond issuance in the country declined to about $2 billion in 2025, comprising 62% green bonds and 38% social bonds. S&P Global Ratings believes that this low issuance reflects a shift in funding preferences, rather than a lack of demand, with labeled bonds no longer offering a clear advantage relative to other borrowing options. Targeted tax incentives could deepen India’s sustainable bond market by improving after-tax returns, broadening the investor base beyond public sector banks and supporting lower-cost funding for eligible issuers. Without such measures, India's energy transition is likely to depend more on equity financing, commercial bank loans and conventional unlabeled corporate debt than on direct corporate labeled bond markets.
Energy Expansion
On this episode of the “EnergyCents” podcast, Carbon Measures CEO Amy Brachio joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how applying financial accounting principles to emissions measurement can help with performance standard alignment and product differentiation.
Carbon Measures represents a coalition of businesses working to reduce emissions by establishing a more accurate carbon accounting framework.
Global Trade
India's bunker fuel demand strengthened in the second half of May, supported by improved product availability and competitive pricing. Traders and suppliers said demand increased after May 15 at west coast ports such as Kochi, Kandla and Mumbai. Demand shifted from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Kochi due to rough weather and high pricing premiums. In Kandla, strong demand for containers and tankers resulted in significant vessel queues for supplies.
"Bunker nominations remained volatile, with demand fluctuating from week to week,” a source close to a major Indian refinery said. “Nevertheless, we reported a strong sales performance in May and estimated total bunker sales across its Indian ports at around 165,000 [metric tons]."